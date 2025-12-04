What on earth is the person who comes up with Annabel's otherworldly facade displays on? London's most magical Christmas shop displays

I challenge anyone to find a city that embraces Christmas decorating more than London. Whether it's the lights, festooning Carnaby Street, Savile Row and Regent Street, Annabel's extraordinary façade designs — which must require a serious amount of engineering — or imaginative window displays designed to tempt you in to shop, the capital just does it better, and on a bigger scale, than anyone else.

Here are some of our favourites.

The Royal Arcade was constructed in 1879 and connects Old Bond Street with Albemarle Street. It is the epitome of Victorian design with a saddled glass roof, stucco arches and curved glass window bays.

Original shopkeepers included Mrs Ellen Turner, an artificial florist, and John Latha, a boot maker. Head down today and you'll find ED Meyrowitz Optician, puveyors of handcrafted spectacles for even longer than Country Life has been around for, and George Cleverley, The King's shoemaker who recently collaborated with Hedley Studios on an electric Bentley Blower.

Ralph Lauren's 'Holiday' experience is Sloane Square's biggest-ever brand installation to date.

Directly opposite its bricks-and-mortar store, the peak-Americana brand has built a barn for activities such as wreath-making workshops and cookie decorating, a Ralph's Coffee outpost and a holiday shop.

B-Corp certified Lavender Green Flowers nearly always take the crown for best King's Road Christmas display.

This year's centrepiece is a gilt ferris wheel that gently spins.

As well as flowers and wreaths, the shop is stocking pretty ornaments and trinkets throughout the festive period.

Cartier's Christmas efforts are the jewel in New Bond Street's crown — so much so that people form orderly queues outside to have their photograph taken in front of the shop — and this year is no exception.

The giant scarlet ribbon that once enveloped the building come December has been discarded in favour of two loping panthers — the brand's motif since 1914. (Not entirely incidentally, Louis Cartier, heir to the Cartier maison, nicknamed his lover, Jeanne Toussaint, the 'Petite Panthère for her bold personality and penchant for panther furs. Toussaint later worked for Cartier, rising through the ranks to become director of haute joaillerie.)

Every half hour, from 4.30pm to 10.30pm, the big cats and the towering pile of presents that you can see one of the animals gently pawing at in the photograph above, light up to music.

Burberry's original equestrian knight design — a man in a suit of armour atop a galloping horse — was the winning entry of a public competition to create a new emblem for the brand, in about 1901.

This year, a life-size knight (horse: missing in action) has appeared in Burberry's advertising campaigns, at Claridge's hotel to unveil the Christmas tree designed by chief creative officer Daniel Lee, and in shop windows.

We hope that whoever came up with the clever 'A knight before Christmas' slogan has been given a hefty pay rise.

The question on everyone's lips is: what on earth is the person who comes up with Annabel's otherworldly facade displays on?

There are have been three-dimensional pirate ships, Amazon rainforest tableaus and, now, a set of white and gold gilt doors and a larger-than-life lion — a clear homage to Narnia and the story of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

According to The Glass Magazine, the design is meant to recreate the feeling of returning to childhood and spark imagination.

Fortnum & Mason (F&M) is synonymous with the hamper — and this year they take centre stage in the historic department store's window displays.

F&M first started selling hand-packed wicker baskets, for wealthy travellers, in the mid 1700s. Sir John Franklin took one to Everest, Henry Morton Stanley to Africa, and Howard Carter to Egypt.

And for the fifth consecutive year, the Piccadilly building's façade has been decorated to look like an Advent calendar.

Perhaps the award for the most enchanting displays go to Brunello Cucinelli — who was invited to fill 21 windows at Harrods.

Earlier this year, the Italian designer authored a tale about a very old Italian hamlet, brought back to life by a 'young dreamer' called Philo the Griffin (inspired by his own medieval hamlet hometown of Solomeo) and it is this story that plays out, chapter-by-chapter, window-by-window. It all looks as fantastical as the narrative reads.

However, Signor Cucinelli did not stop there. Inside, he's create an immersive experience comprising two themed pop-up space, video projections and an exclusive-to-Harrods capsule collection.

Best of the rest

Image 1 of 5 Every year, The Ritz decorates the stretch of colonnaded pavement that runs parallel to Piccadilly with garlands and wreaths. (Image credit: Greg Funnell for Country Life) Neill Strain has a concession in Harrods and has previously spoken about how fashion inspires his floral designs. (Image credit: Greg Funnell for Country Life) Liberty's windows have been hijacked by elves who have turned the hollow spaces into their Christmas workshop. It's all to help celebrate the store's 150th anniversary. (Image credit: Greg Funnell for Country Life) The Prada Group is a majority shareholder in Marchesi 1824 — one of Milan's oldest pastry shops with a store on London's Mount Street. It has the seal of approval from Country Life's Italian art and antiques editor. (Image credit: Greg Funnell for Country Life) Meanwhile, over at Peter Jones, the Nutcracker has decided to embrace his love of techno. (Image credit: Greg Funnell for Country Life)