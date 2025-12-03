It'd be crazy to buy this 500-year-old farmhouse just because of its utterly gorgeous Aga — so thank goodness that the rest of this place is also really nice
Perry Mill Farm is an immaculate yet characterful four-bedroom dream home in the country at a price that will make city dwellers immediately start Googling 'working from Worcestershire'.
Julie Harding
'It’s the heart of the kitchen. I love the warmth and the wonderful welcome. If I had to live without one, I’d loathe it.' Not our words, but those of Mary Berry — sorry, Dame Mary Berry — who is a devotee of the Aga, the quintessential ingredient that every English country kitchen needs.
Yes, yes, other stoves are available. Everhot make wonderful ones, and The Boss swears by his. (N.B. By 'The Boss' we're referring to Country Life's editor-in-chief Mark Hedges, rather than Bruce Springsteen, but we're pretty sure New Jersey's rock laureate would probably also like them if he gave them a try.) On top of that their original purpose as a source of heat for an entire abode has been lost in the days of central heating and radiators.
(Quite why the invention of a Swedish lighthouse architect came to be so associated with countryside homes on these shores is a whole other matter — one which Martin Fone explained a couple of years ago.)
Yet despite all those caveats, there's still something absolutely irresistible about seeing a proper old Aga in the kitchen of a farmhouse with ancient beams and stone floors — and the Aga at Perry Mill Farm, in the Worcestershire village of Peopleton, is as irresistible as it gets. The Aga is for sale at £795,000, and for that they'll even throw in the rest of the property at no extra charge.
Joking aside, the rest of Perry Mill Farm is just as beautiful as its kitchen. This Grade II-listed Tudor farmhouse — which once doubled as the village Post Office in Peopleton, near Pershore — is a beautifully restored, four-bedroom house at a price which would barely stretch to a suburban semi if you lived up the M5 in Birmingham.
Period features are everywhere in this house, including in the dining room, which has exposed timbers and a large inglenook fireplace that will definitely keep those chills at bay on frosty winter evenings.
It's spacious too, with a 19ft triple-aspect sitting room that's big enough to swallow a grand piano.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
And for all its period charm, this is a place that is set up for the 21st century living. The gardens are landscaped a gravelled driveway provides plenty of space for car parking, there's super-fast broadband, good road and rail links nearby, excellent schools, and even a decent pub a short stroll away.
Perry Mill Farm is for sale via Morgan Aps and Finest Properties — see more details.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
What is a boilie and what does it do? Discover this and other useful knowledge in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, December 3, 2025
Boilies, Stephen King, Scottish rivers, pink houses and some other stuff. Best get your quiz on.
By Country Life Published
-
The Surrey hotel review: The new kid on New York's Upper East Side
Rosie Paterson checks into The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel, one year on from its grand opening.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
'A masterpiece of timeless elegance' for sale on the charmed Surrey estate once owned by Henry VIII and the Guinness family
The Manor House in Burwood Park is a grand, enormous and undeniably impressive. Annabel Dixon takes a look.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A grand hall in Yorkshire with 400 years of history
Carlton Hall is a wonderful family home amid glorious gardens in a quaint village location. Penny Churchill looks inside.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Why don't more of us live in brightly coloured homes?
It's not often that you see a home sporting the colour palette that you'd get if you hired a four-year old as your interior designer. But why not? The Blue House in Bethnal Green asks this and many more questions.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Five magnificent mansions, from a former monastery to an Art Deco wonder in the South Downs, as seen in Country Life
Wonderful homes, including a superb beach home in Cornwall, all fresh on the market via Country Life.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A 14-bedroom 'miniature Downton Abbey' to call your own — and there's not a penny of Mansion Tax to be paid
Norton Manor is an incredible period home that's on the market for £1.3 million.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The dream ski chalet for sale: Plan world domination and ski Japow at the same time
Each week, James Fisher fantasises about a dream ski chalet he'd like to buy, but can't — from architecturally striking marvels, to cosy mountain retreats, and everything in between. This week, we are off to the top of the Rusutsu resort in Japan.
By James Fisher Published
-
A country home that comes with a perfect lifestyle business: one of Britain's oldest vineyards
Astley Vineyard in Worcestershire, and the lovely house that it comes with, are looking for a new owner.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Magna Carta Island for sale on the Thames, complete with the stone tablet on which Magna Carta itself is said to have been sealed
This beautiful house on a private island on the River Thames isn't just a charming home — it's one with an extraordinary tale to tell.
By Toby Keel Published