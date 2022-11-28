Country Life’s editor chooses his favourite purchases of 2022, from £29.99 to £25,689

Country Life's editor Mark Hedges reveals his favourite things from the past year.

Hand-crafted kitchen table

Jake is a craftsman. When I asked for an unusual kitchen table made out of Scottish Elm, he began by scouring the country for interesting planks of wood. The finished table is full of character and little quirks that make it individual and special.

Kitchen table, price on request, Cutting Edge Joinery

07733 075371; www.cuttingedgejoinery.co.uk

Montes & Clark lamps

Kate Clarke and Emily Pinsent work out of Tisbury in Wiltshire, collaborating with women’s co-operatives from Mexico to Morocco. Their lamp bases stood out and we have several pairs in the house.

Ceramic table-lamp base, from £145, Montes & Clark

07754 072897; www.montesandclark.com

Alitex greenhouse

A wildly extravagant purchase, but it’s become almost a second home for me.

The Mottisfont greenhouse, £25,689, Alitex

01730 826900; www.alitex.co.uk

Simon Carter shirts

I have at least a dozen of these extraordinary patterned shirts. No day can be dull if you’re wearing one.

Made with Liberty fabric sunshine meadow shirt, £145, Simon Carter

020–8683 4475; www.simoncarter.net

Rosewood knives

I do much of the cooking at home and the most important utensil is a good knife. I started buying them as presents for my son, but jealousy got the better of me and I bought my own set.

Rosewood knives starter set, £224, David Mellor

020–8050 4259; www.davidmellordesign.co.uk

Rosa mutabilis

This is an extraordinary rose given to us by my wife Rachel’s cousin. It flowers all summer, producing single, scented flowers that range from yellow to ochre before turning magenta.

Four-litre potted Rosa x odorata ‘Mutabilis’ China rose, £29.99, RHS Plants

01344 578822; www.rhsplants.co.uk

Everhot cooker

British made, gorgeous and fiercely clever, this is the best cooker I have ever used.

The Everhot 110i series cooker, from £11,500, Everhot

01453 890018; www.everhot.co.uk

Kings Seeds gardening catalogue

A treasure trove of ideas, dreams and colour. Nothing in the garden is as wonderful as growing things from seed. I do order too many, but can’t resist adding okra to my bulging list.

Gardening catalogue, Kings Seeds

01376 570000; www.kingsseeds.com