The Surrey hotel review: The new kid on New York's Upper East Side
Rosie Paterson checks into The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel, one year on from its grand opening.
When The Surrey hotel reopened under the Corinthia umbrella, there was an air of confusion over its choice of interior designer.
Martin Brudnizki, lauded for his use of colour, texture and pattern — normally all in one go — didn’t seem like a natural fit for a hotel group that tended to skew towards the beige end of the paint chart.
The result is stupendous: richly decorated bedrooms, in delectable shades of lemon, vanilla and honey, that seemingly invite you to touch everything. Think raspy boucle and silk seagrass wallpapers, smooth-as-butter leather drawer liners and reeded-glass light fittings.
There’s an outpost of Casa Tua on the ground floor (the popular American chain regularly has people tearing their hair out over a reservation) and a bijou, but sensational spa featuring excellent Sisley treatments, an outdoor yoga deck and my new favourite hotel amenity, a salt room.
The rooms
The Surrey sits in close proximity to two Upper East Side hotel doyennes, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, and The Mark Hotel; together they cup East 76th Street and East 77th Street in a sort of horse shoe shape.
All three are fantastic in their own right, but despite looking very similar at first glance, there are in fact subtle differences that will appeal to, or repel, different travellers.
The Carlyle is New York’s ageing beauty — recently renovated, but most definitely still wedded, pleasingly, to its Art Deco roots. The Mark is all restrained elegance with streaks of quirky character (for example: the hot dog cart outside the front door) occasionally peeing through. The Surrey — the new kid on the block — is more overtly contemporary and flashier and nowhere is this more evident than in the jewel box-like rooms.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
The textured bedrooms, described above, are beautiful, but given the chance you should really ask for one of the four signature suites. They’re called Pine Bank Bridge Suite, Bethesda Grandeur Suite, Greywacke Heritage Suite, and The Surrey Suite and each one pays homage to one of Central Park’s iconic sites.
Greywacke, close to The Metropolitan Museum of Art, is a Sarecenic-style bridge with a central pointed arch and lined in a type of sandstone of the same name and red brick. The one-bedroom suite uses terracotta tones to mimic those materials and geometric details inspired by the carvings and patterns that are a core component of Sarecenic style.
My favourite is the Bethesda Grandeur Suite — whose silky walls remind me of lemon posset pudding. There’s a marble bathroom with double vanity and marble bath, a butler’s pantry and glass-enclosed fireplace.
Eating and drinking
A post shared by Casa Tua Hotel & Restaurants (@casatualife)
A photo posted by on
Casa Tua means ‘your home’ in Italian and it has wildly popular outposts in Miami, Aspen, Paris and, of course, New York. The food is, unsurprisingly, inspired by traditional Italian fare, and though I do whip up a lot of pastas, risotto and roast chickens in my own home,I can assure you that they do it to a better standard and much more elegantly here (on pretty heart motif china). I’d argue that it’s probably better than whatever you’re cooking in your own home, too.
Snagging a reservation can be tricky — when I stayed, we didn’t sit down at our table until 9pm (anyone who knows will can confirm that I’m normally in bed by then) — so ask the hotel to make a booking for you when you confirm your room.
Breakfast — a highlight — is served in the Casa Tua restaurant, too; there’s a separate ‘Lounge’ (above), open all day, for daytime coffees, light lunches and late night martinis.
How they’ll keep you busy
The spa is The Surrey’s hidden gem — and though it's tiny it knows how to pack a punch where it matters.
As well as a fitness centre, two treatment rooms, a steam room, sauna, salt relaxation room and sensorial shower, there’s a wooden terrace that seemingly appears out of nowhere with a bird’s eye view of the handsome neighbourhood. In the warmer months, the hotel organises yoga classes on it — and there was talk of a smoothie bar.
What else to do while you’re here
The Surrey is less than ten minutes on foot from The Frick which reopened earlier this year, following an extensive programme of refurbishment works, to raptuous applause. Owen Holmes, our man on the ground in New York, described it as ‘momentousness’.
For more inspiration, take a look at our guide to Manhattan.
Who’s it for?
Couples.
What gives it the ‘wow’ factor?
The use of pattern and texture in the bedrooms. Martin has outdone himself.
The one thing we’d change
The art on display in the bedrooms and communal areas — there didn’t appear to be a strong curatorial direction.
Rooms from $1,200 (about £900) a night, excluding taxes and fees. Visit The Surrey website for more information and to book.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.
-
-
Sweet civilisation: What do you get when you ask architects to compete in a gingerbread competition?
The Gingerbread City is back in London’s Kings Cross. Lotte Brundle pays it a visit.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: A snob's guide to meeting your in-laws for the first time
There's little more daunting than meeting your (future) in-laws for the first time. Here's how to make the right kind of impression.
-
Wildhive Callow Hall hotel review: I felt like a squirrel preparing for hibernation and I loved it
The boutique treehouses at this Derbyshire getaway are the best way to unwind in nature and explore the Peak District, writes Lotte Brundle.
-
Ardbeg House review: Concept design is a tricky business, but this Scottish whisky distillery-turned-hotel proves that it can be done to great effect
Steven King checks in to Ardbeg House, a boutique hotel from the LVMH behemoth.
-
'The night smells like engine oil… and money': Singapore’s glittering night race paved the way for a new era of city-centre Grands Prix
It's the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, but it and other city-centre Grand Prix would be nothing without trailblazing Singapore. Natasha Bird explains how the city state got it so right.
-
Storrs Hall: A glimpse of what a trip to Lake Windermere ought to be
Lake Windermere — the largest stretch of water in the Lake District — is a tourist mecca that can often feel crowded, but head to places like Storrs Hall and you can still find the beauty and seclusion that first drew people here. Toby Keel takes a look.
-
‘For several days between Christmas and New Year, the departures lounge at Heathrow Terminal 5 becomes busier than Daylesford HQ’: A snob’s guide to winter sun
Anyone in their right mind abandons ship after Christmas for some winter sun, says Sophia Money-Coutts
-
Waldorf Astoria New York review: The Midtown hotel where Frank Sinatra once partied and the salad of the same name was invented emerges from a decade-long renovation
Owen Holmes checks into the Waldorf Astoria New York hotel.
-
Saltmoore hotel review: The place to stay that's woodland retreat, seaside hotel and spa sanctuary all in one
Saltmoore, on the North Yorkshire coast, has barely been open a year but is already earning recognition as one of the finest places to stay in Yorkshire. Toby Keel checked in.
-
Uzbekistan's inaugural Bukhara Biennial turned traditional ways of displaying art on its head and reignited the traditions of the storied Silk Road
Every week, the news breaks of another art fair — but the Bukhara Biennial is the one to watch, says Skylar Pinchal Coysh.