Waldorf Astoria New York review: The Midtown hotel where Frank Sinatra once partied and the salad of the same name was invented emerges from a decade-long renovation
Owen Holmes checks into the Waldorf Astoria New York hotel.
‘The Waldorf at 7’, I texted my romantic interest, advancing the arrangements for our drinks date. I’d recently moved to New York City, and to my mind, suggesting Manhattan’s grandest hotel for cocktails signalled refinement. We settled into its ‘Peacock Alley’ lounge, the Art Deco marvel that drew international high society for most of the 20th century. ‘Frank Sinatra had his birthday parties here’, I said. ‘Did I mention Grace Kelly?’
I had a vague hope one of the hotel’s rooms might be required that night; one wasn’t. But I’m glad to have seen the public spaces, if only to better appreciate the results of the nearly decade-long renovation that was to come.
Back at the reopened Waldorf Astoria on a recent evening, I see that Peacock Alley (above) has been reconfigured — the check-in desk moved out of it — and gloriously taken back to its 1931 aesthetics, based on archive research. The finishes dazzle — the walls panelled with maple burl, the fluted columns black marble. At the center of it all, achingly restored, is Queen Victoria’s over-the-top 1893 World’s Fair clock. Also: longtime resident Cole Porter’s piano.
The house martini now costs $35. It’s perfect.
Much like the recently unveiled renovation of another cultural landmark further uptown, The Frick Collection, the mind-boggling, multibillion-dollar Waldorf project was a matter of bringing the place back to its former glory — restoring untold amounts of metalwork, stonework, artwork — while making necessary concessions to modernity.
That former glory, as it happens, is best glimpsed in the hotel’s event spaces, chiefly the three-story, opera-inspired Grand Ballroom. With its curtained, silver-leafed balcony boxes, it was home to the early Met Galas and the first Tony Awards. Have your wedding here.
The guest rooms, meanwhile, have been thoroughly redesigned and modernised. Before its closing, the hotel, which takes up an entire block — Park to Lexington Avenues, 49th to 50th Streets — had 1,400 guest rooms. It now has 375 (plus 372 residences). As a result, the rooms feel positively expansive by Manhattan standards. The interiors, by Pierre-Yves Rochon, are all muted neutrals; this hotel has not gone all-in on the maximalist approach being embraced elsewhere across the hospitality landscape.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
A Guerlain Wellness Spa will soon open — all 20,000 sq ft of it.
For dining, the hotel’s Park Avenue lobby is given over in the evenings to Yoshoku, a high-concept, kaiseki-ish affair. (I’d as soon have taken in the surrounding Louis Regal mosaic and murals, another focus of the restoration, during the day, and for dinner, had a burger at P.J. Clarke’s.) The signature restaurant, Lex Yard, is led by Michael Anthony, of Gramercy Tavern fame. You almost have to order the Waldorf salad; the fruit-and-nut curiosity was invented at the hotel. Lex Yard’s Waldorf plays up the key components of the original, with smart tweaks for modern tastes. Perhaps there’s a metaphor there.
Rooms at the Waldorf Astoria New York cost from about £1,100 a night. Visit the hotel’s website for more information and to book.
Owen is Country Life’s New York arts and culture correspondent. Having studied at the New York School of Interior Design, his previous work includes writing and styling for House Beautiful and creating watercolour renderings for A-list designers. He is an unreconstructed Anglophile and has never missed a Drake’s archive sale.
-
-
A royal success: The King's gardens at Sandringham
In only three years, The King has overseen a remarkable resurrection of the gardens and parkland at Sandringham. Charles Quest-Ritson visits
-
A vineyard for sale on the slopes above 'the best beach in Britain' is for sale at just £650,000
In the beautifully unspoilt Devon village of Bantham, an award-winning vineyard is for sale. Toby Keel takes a look.
-
Saltmoore hotel review: The place to stay that's woodland retreat, seaside hotel and spa sanctuary all in one
Saltmoore, on the North Yorkshire coast, has barely been open a year but is already earning recognition as one of the finest places to stay in Yorkshire. Toby Keel checked in.
-
Uzbekistan's inaugural Bukhara Biennial turned traditional ways of displaying art on its head and reignited the traditions of the storied Silk Road
Every week, the news breaks of another art fair — but the Bukhara Biennial is the one to watch, says Skylar Pinchal Coysh.
-
From the Caribbean with love: The other James Bond who wrote the definitive guide to tropical birds
The Caribbean plays host to a brilliant spectrum of colourful avians, says John Lewis-Stempel, as he revels in a birdwatcher’s paradise. Illustrations by Annabelle King.
-
‘We were off again in a cloud of dust, on the trail of a tiger we eventually ended up making eye contact with’: The art of the Indian safari
An Indian safari is a ‘is a study in patience and intuition’, but that’s no bad thing, says Richard MacKichan.
-
The Scottish survival experience, beloved by Sir David Beckham, Ian Wright and heavyweight CEOs, that's all about learning to appreciate the dizzying brilliance of the natural world again
Patrick Galbraith follows in the footsteps of Sir David Beckham — who marked his 50th birthday with a 'survival' experience in the Scottish Highlands.
-
London has long been the private members’ club capital of the world, but New York is finally catching up. Here are five of the best
New York members clubs are all the rage, but apply wisely, says Owen Holmes.
-
Ashford Castle review: The fantastic five-star hotel in Ireland that the Guinness family once used to show off their wealth and influence
You’ve seen ‘The House of Guinness’ — well here’s the castle.
-
‘Activities are of the derring-do variety, and the weather is unreliable year round, so it’s useful to be a good sport’: A memorable road trip to the tidal island in Scotland where J. M. Barrie liked to holiday
The opening of three new hotels in Scotland was all it took to convince Jo Rodgers to journey northwards on a road trip with her husband and three young children in tow.