Can you keep a Secret? This new resort in a remote part of the Maldives boasts the big marine five and the world’s first moving villa

As the sea plane drops through the clouds, we catch our first glimpse of Soneva Secret — a tiny island in the remote Makunudhoo atoll. The sea is that specific shade of turquoise I’ve only ever seen in the Maldives, unbothered by the grey sky looming menacingly above it and still wonderfully inviting.

Secret is a sister resort to Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani and all three belong to Sonu Shivdasani and Eva Malmström Shivdasani (Soneva is a portmanteau of ‘Sonu’ and ‘Eva’).

Have you ever rhapsodised over pictures of Robinson Crusoe-style over-water villas only accessible by boat or slides that spiral down from a rooftop stargazing deck to the reef below? You have Sonu and Eva, whose ability to help adults reconnect with their inner child knows no bounds, to thank. This latest project has all the hallmarks of a Soneva resort: villas made almost entirely from wood, a barefoot philosophy, top-notch service and quirky features, such as the individual cheese, chocolate and ice-cream rooms. Secret, however, despite being the smallest of the three, is the most ambitious.

(Image credit: Soneva)

The 14 villas, their roofs speckled to look like the eagle rays who inhabit the lagoon, have been designed for travellers who want to spend most of their time staying in them. They have bijou gyms, massage rooms, private swimming pools and proper kitchens — in which someone from the large team of chefs can whip up delectable meals. If you fancy a change of scenery, but still don’t feel like eating with anyone else, you can dine on a floating platform. Privacy is paramount. One member of staff describes Fushi as the best option for families, Jani as the best option for honey-mooners and Secret as the best option for people who want to go off-grid in grand style.

Another treat awaits, too. Sonu and Eva, who hand-selected this atoll — the westernmost inhabited one in the country — will soon unveil the world’s first moving villa.

There is only a clean sweep of blue between Secret and the hazy horizon, with no other islands, infrastructure or obstructions, and this floating fantasy means that the lucky few who stay in it can be manoeuvred at will around the lagoon, enjoying tip-top sunrise views and candy-coloured sunsets. As do the other villas, it will embrace Soneva’s take on open-plan living, with cleverly designed, overlapping glass and wood walls that can be peeled back during the day—to open everything to the elements — and closed at night.

(Image credit: Soneva)

The fact that Makunudhoo is so out of the way means its waters are a haven for wildlife, including the big marine five: dolphins, turtles, sharks, manta rays (above) and whales. One evening, a marine biologist and my barefoot guardian (a Soneva-style butler that’s on hand for the duration of your stay, aided by a barefoot assistant) ushers us onto a boat with whispered promises of dolphins. My friend Amy has never seen one, but, suddenly, there they are, three, four, sometimes five deep, slipping, powerfully, through the water, as if they are horses pulling a carriage. Every so often, one or two propel themselves up and out of the water. Their small size belies their acrobatic abilities—spinner dolphins are so called because they can spin up to seven times when airborne. Sometimes the calves, no more than 20lb at birth, try to join in, but their efforts look more like enthusiastic belly flops. Experts still don’t have a concrete answer for the unique behaviour. Some have posited that it might be a form of communication, others that it’s simply really good fun.

Another day, we snorkel with manta rays with giant, supple, kite-like bodies that make a mockery of our floundering limbs. They are perfectly designed for this watery world, dancing through it and then disappearing with an effortless flick of their ‘wings’. When we clamber back on board, our barefoot guardian — who has made sure that we don’t bump into any other guests for days on end — is proferring towels and platters of fruit.

(Image credit: Soneva)

There are, of course, communal spaces, too, including The Living Room (above), a central meeting place with a restaurant, bar, shop and the aforementioned ice-cream room. It’s arranged like an amphitheatre, with steep, raked seating that allows you to gaze directly out to sea as you feast on fresh fish and fruity cocktails.

For all of its emphasis on seclusion, Secret, like its siblings, knows how to have fun. There are beach barbecues and open-air film screenings (sometimes, the shifting tides consume the cinema area at one end of the island), retractable roofs in the bedrooms so you can stargaze from the comfort of your own bed and even an overwater zipline to fine-dining restaurant Out of this World. It’s an apt description for this pint-size resort with big ambitions.

Lightfoot Travel offers seven-night stays at Soneva Secret from £13,200 per person, on a full-board basis. The cost includes international flights from the UK and seaplane transfers