Where should you go in 2026? Anywhere that you can just kick back and relax

An off-grid lodge in the Canadian Wilderness? The colourful charm of Germany? A weekend jaunt to New York? Or perhaps a palazzo in Florence?

Rosie Paterson, who is both Country Life's Travel Editor and Digital Content Director, has done all of this and more in 2025, and she joins James Fisher on this week's Country Life Podcast to talk about the best places to go in 2026.

The good news is that Rosie reveals that the new trend in travel — if you can call it that — is actually an anti-trend: instead, it's rejection of 'what you ought to do' in favour of just doing what you want to do.

'We don't really like like the phrase "fly and flop",' says Rosie, 'but the older I get, the more convinced I am that everyone should go on holiday once a year, if they can, and just do nothing. Do the dreaded fly-and-flop holiday and just switch off.'

With that in mind, Rosie shares her favourite discoveries, tips and anecdotes from her last 12 months of jetsetting. Enjoy!

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Rosie Paterson for Country Life) (Image credit: Rosie Paterson for Country Life) (Image credit: Rosie Paterson for Country Life) (Image credit: Rosie Paterson for Country Life) (Image credit: Rosie Paterson for Country Life)

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Rosie Paterson

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay