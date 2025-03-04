The secret lives of the British aristocracy, with Eleanor Doughty
Eleanor Doughty has spent years getting to know the aristocracy of Britain — and she joins us on the Country Life Podcast to talk about their lives.
Eleanor Doughty started her career writing about life as an impoverished student. It didn't take long to turn that specialism on its head, however: within a few years, Eleanor had turned her hand to writing about Britain's great country houses, and — more importantly — the people who live in them.
Over a decade later she has travelled to over 150 of the finest country piles in Britain, interviewing their owners to discover the ups and downs of their lives.
Eleanor has a book coming out in September, Heirs and Graces: A History of the Modern British Aristocracy, which details some of her most fascinating experiences. Ahead of that, she joined James Fisher on the Country Life podcast to talk about the people in Britain — and there are fewer than 5,000 of them in existence — who can claim to be members of the aristocracy.
From dinner with dukes to the peer who programmed his car to welcome him by saying 'Good morning, your Lordship', it's a fascinating glimpse in to a mysterious world that's hidden from view for most of us.
Eleanor's book Heirs & Graces will be published by Penguin in September 2025. See more details or pre-order it here.
Episode credits
Host: James Fisher
Guest: Eleanor Doughty
Producer and editor: Toby Keel
Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
Special thanks: Adam Wilbourn
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London
