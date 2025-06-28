Henry Holland's consuming passions: 'I started my career as the fashion editor of Smash Hits magazine and I am still a pop tart at heart!'
Henry Holland, fashion designer and ceramicist, reveals who he'd like to play him in a film and why he's impressed with model Karlie Kloss.
Your aesthetic hero
Oh gosh, I find that so hard to answer! Dolly Parton probably. What an icon.
A book you've found inspiring
Leigh Bowery: The Life and Time of an Icon by Sue Tilley. I read this book recently, and was so inspired by all of the tales of London nightlife and the heady days of the 80s that felt so carefree and fun, compared with today. I got so into it that I started making a collection of vases based on Leigh’s costumes. I have always loved his work in art and fashion, and referenced it over and over in my own, so it was fun to revisit it from the perspective of a new medium with my ceramics.
An exhibition that has really impressed you
When I first moved to London, Martin Parr had an exhibition at the Tate and I was so enthralled. It was one of the first exhibitions that I really felt like I resonated with — being a teenager from the North — and it started a lifelong obsession with his work.
Your favourite painting
I love figurative painting most. We have a Chantal Joffe at home that greets us every night when we go upstairs, and it's lovely, so I’d have to say that one. It's called Moll, in reference to her niece, who she paints regularly.
What music do you work to?
Cheesy 2000s pop. I started my career as the fashion editor of Smash Hits magazine as a 20 year old and I am still a pop tart at heart!
What is the one possession you would never sell?
My husband? Doubt I’d get much anyway.
What would you take to a desert island?
Am I allowed my phone? If not, then I’d have to say my hair products. I don't feel like myself if I don't have my quiff.
The best present you've ever received
My vintage Rolex — it was how my husband proposed to me, so it's not a gift as such, but I treasure it the most in terms of possessions.
A hotel you could go back and back to
We have just returned from a trip to the USA and we stayed at The Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur. We had wanted to go for years and I would gladly go back there again and again. I might need to sell a kidney first.
The last podcast you listened to
I listened to the Emma Grede Aspire podcast with Karlie Kloss which I found really fascinating. Karlie is an amazing model who I have admired for years, but this also covered her 'Coding with Klossy' philanthropic work . I called my sister immediately to tell her that my nine year old niece needed learn how to code, immediately!
The last thing of note you bought yourself
A kiln. When I bought that, it really marked a change in my life and new career in ceramics.
Who would play you in a film about your life?
I would like to think a young Sean Penn would fit the bill!
What gets you up in the morning
Three cups of coffee and my love for what I do! I genuinely miss coming to work at the weekend. If I've managed to stay out of the studio, then I'm gagging to get back in on Monday.
Do you collect anything?
Yes, I collect Richard Bernstein Interview covers from 1979-1984. I love the way that they isolate a moment in time in pop culture. I have a lot of them framed but I always comb through the pages first, taking pictures of the inside and filing them away for reference.
Your most memorable meal
It would have to be Christmas Lunch with my family a few years ago when my Mum was still with us — that's a really special memory.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.
