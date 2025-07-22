Bruce Hodgson: Artichoke's founder on catflaps, carpentry and the future of crafts

Bruce Hodgson, one of Britain's best furniture makers and carpenters, joins the Country Life Podcast.

Bruce Hodgson, founder of Artichoke
(Image credit: Artichoke)
James Fisher's avatar
By
published
in Features

What do catflaps and some of the finest carpentry in the land have in common? Bruce Hodgson, that’s what.

The man who founded Artichoke is our guest on the Country Life Podcast this week, talking us through the history of the brand, as well as his own personal journey as a craftsman, and what the future holds for heritage crafts.

Bruce’s journey to Artichoke wasn’t what we’d call traditional. After ‘being asked to leave’ school, and a brief stint in the army, he returned to the thing that made him happy as a child. But it wasn’t straight into the Country Life Top 100 for him — he spent 15 years working as a carpenter before Artichoke became synonymous with elegance, timelessness and quality.

I'm jealous of him, in a way. I always loved working with my hands and making things when I was at school, but it was always a subject that was treated as a hobby, rather than a career. We as a nation have a rich history of building beautiful things, although in recent years it would be hard to tell...

A craftsman works on a table frame by hand with a chisel

(Image credit: Artichoke)

So while Bruce may have set up Artichoke to make beautiful things, he’s not done yet. Not satisfied with creating one of the country’s most well-respected interiors companies, he’s determined to put making and craftsmanship back into the spotlight.

Whether it’s little steps, such as re-framing woodworking away from being just ‘a hobby’ and to be taken more seriously as a career, to larger projects such as the Inspiring Makers conference, apprenticeships, work experience and the Artichoke School of Furniture, it’s clear that in Bruce, making has a fine champion.

A gorgeous lily inlay in wood from Artichoke

(Image credit: Artichoke)

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Bruce Hodgson

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay

James Fisher
Digital Commissioning Editor

James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.

