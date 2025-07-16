Sophia Money-Coutts: Is there even any point in setting an out of office, these days?

Sitting on the tarmac recently, waiting to take off for a week’s jolly in Spain, I set the dates on my out of office, but then my finger hovered over the button that would turn it on. I was expecting a couple of important emails while away; I was going to have to work (a bit) while on the sun-bed. There didn’t seem much point in telling people I was away and coming across as the sort of feeble pansy who did anything so wanton as take a holiday and enjoy herself. I didn’t turn it on.

Can there be many among us who go away these days and don’t look at our emails at all? Sure you may be on a beach in Mykonos, dewy magnum of Whispering Angel in one hand, but your phone’s probably in the other, and you sneak an odd look at the inbox every now and then, just in case. I’m not saying this is healthy or good, but this is where we are. Blame phones, blame Stakhanovite workplace culture, blame those people who, a few years ago, started setting their out of offices when they were simply away from their desk for the afternoon. ‘I am currently on the loo and will respond to your email when back,’ could only be a short leap from there.

Work, work, work. Must be available at all times. Mustn’t show any weakness by responding late to an email. Unless you’ve gone on holiday to the Moon, it’s extremely unlikely that you’re entirely out of reach. And actually, we tell ourselves, isn’t it helpful to keep on top of the inbox while away, so that we don’t return to our desks the following Monday to circa 34 billion new emails? Might you be available for a short call this afternoon with a colleague? Sure, why not, it’s only half an hour away from the pool, and the people you’re on holiday with have already started to grate. A Zoom with London would be a blessing, tbh.

Of course, while I was in Spain, those important emails came in and I dealt with them, but so did various other emails that I could have ignored until I was home again had I set my OOO. Instead, I responded to them all with smeary, suncream fingers, apologetically explaining thatI was away. I should have turned it on, I realised — a simple line explaining that I would reply when back. A few years ago there was a vague craze for ‘comedy’ out of offices. ‘I’m on a beach, sipping a piña colada and don’t wish to be disturbed,’ kind of thing. I think we’ve probably grown out of that now. But one line that means you can switch off and ignore anything that’s not absolutely vital is a good thing. I’m setting mine next time.