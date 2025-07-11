Downtown Abbey is about to finish forever, and you're about to get a chance to see — and to buy — the costumes from the show
Downton Abbey's exquisite costumes and props are going on show at a free exhibition ahead of a sale being held by Bonhams later this summer.
The characters in Downton Abbey, the historical drama series set in the early 20th century, really saw a lot of history. From the global news of the sinking of the Titanic, to the First World War and the beginnings of the ultimate decline of the aristocracy in this country, the six seasons and two films covered a lot. Needless to say, that required a lot of props and costumes, and now — with the third and final film instalment, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, coming this September — the producers are auctioning off some of the items you may have seen on screen in the Downtown universe.
Bonhams’ farewell exhibition and auction of many of the props, costumes and set pieces from across the series commences next month. From 18 August-16 September, the sale will run online, alongside the exhibition at the auction house on New Bond Street in London, which will be free and open to all.
The sale will run online from 18 August to 16 September, alongside a special exhibition taking place at Bonhams New Bond Street, London, which will be free and open to the public, meaning fans of the Golden Globe-winning series can come and view pieces of the show’s history in the flesh, before they are sold.
Among the items included are Michelle Dockery’s wedding dress and bouquet, as worn during Lady Mary’s wedding in season three; one of Jessica Brown Findlay’s costumes, as Lady Sybil, from season one; and the costume Lily James’s character Lady Rose wore to her 'Coming Out' ball in season four.
Also going under the hammer will be a dress of Dame Maggie Smith’s from season six, which she wore when playing Violet Crawley; a clapper board used in the production of the film Downton Abbey: A New Era; an autographed script from the first season of Downton Abbey; and — surely most exciting of all — the Downton Abbey bell wall.
The proceeds from the sale of items donated by Carnival Films will be donated to Together for Short Lives — a UK charity which supports children with life-limiting conditions and their families.
Charlie Thomas, of Bonhams, said: ‘Downton Abbey is an example of the very best of British television and filmmaking [...] and the costumes and props show the impressive attention to detail that brought the world to life on screen, making it so beloved by millions across the globe.’
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Gareth Neame, the CEO of Carnival Films added: ‘The world of Downton Abbey is beloved around the globe for its rich, timeless storytelling. These iconic set items hold a special place in that history, and we are proud to see them help support the vital work of Together for Short Lives.’
For further information visit the Bonhams website
Lotte is Country Life's Digital Writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She got her start in journalism at The Fence where she was best known for her Paul Mescal coverage. She reluctantly lives in noisy south London, a far cry from her wholesome Kentish upbringing.
-
-
A spectacular, light-filled home on the Isle of Wight where you can see the water from practically every window
Penny Churchill takes a look at the grand and impressive Fishbourne Quay House.
-
The former stables — and recording studio for the Pet Shop Boys — transformed with a magical blend of city and country aesthetic, now seeking a new owner
In the heart of Clerkenwell, what was once a Victorian industrial unit is now a beautiful home.
-
‘One of the most effective pieces of propaganda ever made’: the Bayeux Tapestry heads to Britain for the first time in almost a millennium
A historic agreement between this country and France sees the 225ft-long tableau — which may have been made in Britain but has been in France since 1077 — arrive at the British Museum in Autumn 2026.
-
Brideshead Revisited (again): The 10 scene-stealing British country homes from film and television
What do an enigmatic Caped Crusader, a sopping-wet Mr Darcy and Lord Eddard Stark of Winterfell have in common? Believe it or not, British country houses.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: Is it ever okay to throw your dog a birthday party?
Sir Lewis Hamilton did it, so why not throw a birthday party for your canine companion, Sophia Money-Coutts asks.
-
‘They remain, really, the property of all of those who love them, know them, and tell them. They are our stories, the inheritance of the people of Scotland’: The Anthology of Scottish Folk Tales
-
Tuning in with the past: Monk music will ring out for the first time since the Dissolution after medieval manuscript is rediscovered
Buckland Abbey once thronged with monks who sang for hours every day. Now, some of their newly rediscovered medieval music will ring out once more.
-
Canine muses: Lucian Freud's etchings of Pluto the whippet are among his most popular and expensive work
In the third edition of our limited series, we meet the dogs who've inspired some of our greatest artists.
-
Maybach SL680: A modern motoring marvel from the marque that once catered for Maharajas and movie stars
The Maybach name has been attached to many of Germany's most luxurious cars over the last century — so does the latest iteration live up to the reputation? Simon de Burton got behind the wheel of the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 — but only after a quick pronunciation lesson.
-
Water you're waiting for? Britain's best heritage lidos were built to save swimmers from polluted seas full of potato peelings, oil and coal — and they're still in action today
The seaside lido continues to offer safe swimming for holidaymakers irrespective of the tide, but they're also architectural gems worthy of our admiration.