The characters in Downton Abbey, the historical drama series set in the early 20th century, really saw a lot of history. From the global news of the sinking of the Titanic, to the First World War and the beginnings of the ultimate decline of the aristocracy in this country, the six seasons and two films covered a lot. Needless to say, that required a lot of props and costumes, and now — with the third and final film instalment, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, coming this September — the producers are auctioning off some of the items you may have seen on screen in the Downtown universe.

Bonhams’ farewell exhibition and auction of many of the props, costumes and set pieces from across the series commences next month. From 18 August-16 September, the sale will run online, alongside the exhibition at the auction house on New Bond Street in London, which will be free and open to all.

Dame Maggie Smith and Hugh Bonneville in Downtown Abbey. (Image credit: © Carnival Films)

The sale will run online from 18 August to 16 September, alongside a special exhibition taking place at Bonhams New Bond Street, London, which will be free and open to the public, meaning fans of the Golden Globe-winning series can come and view pieces of the show’s history in the flesh, before they are sold.

Among the items included are Michelle Dockery’s wedding dress and bouquet, as worn during Lady Mary’s wedding in season three; one of Jessica Brown Findlay’s costumes, as Lady Sybil, from season one; and the costume Lily James’s character Lady Rose wore to her 'Coming Out' ball in season four.

Lady Mary Marries Matthew Crawley | Downton Abbey - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: © Carnival Films)

Also going under the hammer will be a dress of Dame Maggie Smith’s from season six, which she wore when playing Violet Crawley; a clapper board used in the production of the film Downton Abbey: A New Era; an autographed script from the first season of Downton Abbey; and — surely most exciting of all — the Downton Abbey bell wall.

The proceeds from the sale of items donated by Carnival Films will be donated to Together for Short Lives — a UK charity which supports children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

(Image credit: Bonhams)

Charlie Thomas, of Bonhams, said: ‘Downton Abbey is an example of the very best of British television and filmmaking [...] and the costumes and props show the impressive attention to detail that brought the world to life on screen, making it so beloved by millions across the globe.’

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gareth Neame, the CEO of Carnival Films added: ‘The world of Downton Abbey is beloved around the globe for its rich, timeless storytelling. These iconic set items hold a special place in that history, and we are proud to see them help support the vital work of Together for Short Lives.’

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: ©Carnival Films) (Image credit: © Carnival Films) (Image credit: Bonhams) (Image credit: Bonhams) (Image credit: Bonhams) (Image credit: Bonhams) (Image credit: © Carnival Films) (Image credit: Bonhams)

For further information visit the Bonhams website