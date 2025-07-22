Country Life 23 July 2025

Country Life 23 July 2025 offers a celebration of greyhounds, steam power, pine martens and bedtime rituals.

Cover of Country Life 23 July 2025, featuring Jonathan Yearsley's picture of Cariad the greyhound.
Jonathan Yearsley's picture of Cariad the greyhound.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

Country Life 23 july 2025

The hounds of love

Gentle, graceful greyhounds boast an army of admirers, from Dame Jilly Cooper to Twiggy. Katy Birchall delves into the devotion for this loving breed

Full steam ahead

Spectacular summer traction-engine rallies celebrate a glorious chapter in the history of British agriculture. James Hamilton goes along for the ride

And so to bed…

Sleeping apart is the secret to aristocratic marital bliss, finds Melanie Cable-Alexander, as she investigates the etiquette of the country-house bedchamber

John Gilhooly’s favourite painting

The Wigmore Hall director picks a study of the ultimate betrayal

A tale of transformation

In the first of two articles, John Goodall examines the Georgian creation and Edwardian evolution of Sennowe Park in Norfolk

The legacy

BB, or Deny Watkins-Pitchford, was the consummate countryman, as Kate Green discovers

Nature and nurture

The natural world simply must be on the agenda in our schools, argues Roger Morgan-Grenville

Gettin’ piggy with it

It all goes belly up for John Lewis-Stempel as he makes a pig’s ear of shifting a stubborn sow to her summer quarters

If you see Sid, tell him

David Profumo salutes fellow piscatorial pen-pusher Neil Patterson, the ad man behind the British Gas share campaign

Winging it

The sparrowhawk is the master of the bird-table smash and grab. Mark Cocker profiles this most clinical of garden assassins

One pine day

With the sharp-eyed, razor-clawed pine marten making a comeback, Patrick Galbraith assesses the arguments for and against the resurgence of this wily predator

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell gets Game Fair ready with her pick of the finest country accessories

Interiors

Contemporary schemes and four-posters can be happy bedfellows, as a host of designers explain to Arabella Youens

A blank canvas

Caroline Donald is captivated by the imaginative creation of garden rooms with a view at Grove Ley in Somerset

Arts & antiques

Artist Kathy Hinde is going underground (and underwater) to capture the sounds of Wicken Fen. Carla Passino listens in

Water, water everywhere

Michael Prodger navigates the history of waves in art, from Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s ripple effect to Hokusai’s huge breaker

And much more

Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.

