Country Life 23 July 2025
Country Life 23 July 2025 offers a celebration of greyhounds, steam power, pine martens and bedtime rituals.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
The hounds of love
Gentle, graceful greyhounds boast an army of admirers, from Dame Jilly Cooper to Twiggy. Katy Birchall delves into the devotion for this loving breed
Full steam ahead
Spectacular summer traction-engine rallies celebrate a glorious chapter in the history of British agriculture. James Hamilton goes along for the ride
And so to bed…
Sleeping apart is the secret to aristocratic marital bliss, finds Melanie Cable-Alexander, as she investigates the etiquette of the country-house bedchamber
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
John Gilhooly’s favourite painting
The Wigmore Hall director picks a study of the ultimate betrayal
A tale of transformation
In the first of two articles, John Goodall examines the Georgian creation and Edwardian evolution of Sennowe Park in Norfolk
The legacy
BB, or Deny Watkins-Pitchford, was the consummate countryman, as Kate Green discovers
Nature and nurture
The natural world simply must be on the agenda in our schools, argues Roger Morgan-Grenville
Gettin’ piggy with it
It all goes belly up for John Lewis-Stempel as he makes a pig’s ear of shifting a stubborn sow to her summer quarters
If you see Sid, tell him
David Profumo salutes fellow piscatorial pen-pusher Neil Patterson, the ad man behind the British Gas share campaign
Winging it
The sparrowhawk is the master of the bird-table smash and grab. Mark Cocker profiles this most clinical of garden assassins
One pine day
With the sharp-eyed, razor-clawed pine marten making a comeback, Patrick Galbraith assesses the arguments for and against the resurgence of this wily predator
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell gets Game Fair ready with her pick of the finest country accessories
Interiors
Contemporary schemes and four-posters can be happy bedfellows, as a host of designers explain to Arabella Youens
A blank canvas
Caroline Donald is captivated by the imaginative creation of garden rooms with a view at Grove Ley in Somerset
Arts & antiques
Artist Kathy Hinde is going underground (and underwater) to capture the sounds of Wicken Fen. Carla Passino listens in
Water, water everywhere
Michael Prodger navigates the history of waves in art, from Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s ripple effect to Hokusai’s huge breaker
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
The cure for endless scrolling is a weekend away in this solitary 16th century castle on a Scottish beach
Saddell Castle in Kintyre has no mobile phone signal in places and, as such, is a brilliant place for a digital detox after its recent renovations.
-
A cosy cottage in Durham where Oliver Cromwell drank mead and dreamt of glorious uprising is for sale
Blagraves in Barnard Castle, Co Durham, is a dreamy home by the River Tees which is the second oldest building in the town.