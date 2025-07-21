The never-before-seen photographs of The House at Pooh Corner that were taken by Country Life when A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin called it home
Every Monday, Melanie Bryan, delves into the hidden depths of Country Life's extraordinary archive to bring you a long-forgotten story, photograph or advert.
Country Life’s vast image archive often throws up anomalies. Among the hundreds of thousands of negatives, transparencies, CD’s and now digital files, are images taken for the magazine, yet never published. The reason for their omission from publication is rarely recorded.
One such charming oddity is a small packet of just six black and white photographs featuring a romantic 16th century timber-framed and red tiled cottage, nestling in a delightful plot in the East Sussex Weald. Photographed on September 24, 1931 — the precise date had been recorded on an old card index system — presumably for a small architectural article in the magazine, the charming interior resembles a scene from a fairytale. One can almost imagine three bears sat at the generous dining table eating porridge. Which, in reality, really isn’t too far-a-stretch from the truth.
An attempt had been made to style the rooms in the manner to which Edward Hudson — the founder and then-editor of Country Life — demanded, with furniture pushed to the sides of the rooms to give a better architectural view of the property. The 'staging', however, had not been done to Hudson’s exacting standards, neither had the composition of the images, with the negatives poorly-exposed, indicating the photographer was not one of the regular contributors to the magazine. Despite all this, however, to the modern viewer, they capture a historically and culturally important building at the precise time it was home to an exceptionally famous small boy and his collection of soft toys.
In 1925, when Christopher Robin Milne was just five-years-old, his parents Alan Alexander and Dorothy, bought Cotchford Farm as a weekend escape from the hustle and bustle of London life. It was here, with the low beams, squishy sofas and inglenook fireplaces, that A. A. Milne conjured up the majority of his books about that most curious and loving of bears, Winnie-the-Pooh.
When photographed in 1931, the cosy cottage and its magical grounds had already gained worldwide fame as The House at Pooh Corner in Milne’s enduring children’s book. It was here, in this house and grounds, in this era, with these furnishings, that the game of Pooh Sticks was invented; where Eeyore was gently coaxed from his melancholy; where Tigger bounded around with unbridled joy; and where Winnie-the-Pooh and his thoughtful friend piglet chewed over the vagaries of life. It was also the year the real, 11-year-old Christopher Robin left Cotchford Farm to go to boarding school, leaving the magical surroundings of his childhood behind.
We hope you enjoy your brief, nostalgic trip through time to see inside this mesmerising home.
The Country Life Image Archive contains more than 150,000 images documenting British culture and heritage, from 1897 to the present day. An additional 50,000 assets from the historic archive are scheduled to be added this year — with completion expected in Summer 2025. To search and purchase images directly from the Image Archive, please register here
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Melanie is a freelance picture editor and writer, and the former Archive Manager at Country Life magazine. She has worked for national and international publications and publishers all her life, covering news, politics, sport, features and everything in between, making her a force to be reckoned with at pub quizzes. She lives and works in rural Ryedale, North Yorkshire, where she enjoys nothing better than tootling around God’s Own County on her bicycle, and possibly, maybe, visiting one or two of the area’s numerous fine cafes and hostelries en route.
-
-
A dozen fine homes across Britain, from Cornish cottages to a vast Highland estate, as seen in Country Life
Our look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a gorgeous south coast home.
-
Arthur Parkinson: Chicken Licken isn’t just a children’s story about a chicken who believes the sky is falling, it tells us everything we need to know about keeping hens happy
Too many people think chickens only need shelter when it's hot, but the truth is much more complex.
-
A duchess, a Nazi and a socialist walked into a room: The celebrated and scandalous Mitford sisters reunited
India Knight, the author of ‘Darling’, a retelling of ‘The Pursuit of Love’ by Nancy Mitford imagines what might happen if the six Mitford sisters reunited in 2025.
-
‘Everyone had dodgy magazines hidden under their beds and I had interior design magazines’: James Thurstan Waterworth's consuming passions
Interior designer James Thurstan Waterworth was the European design director at Soho House before he went on to open his own studio, Thurstan. He discusses his love of Tudor history, Andrew Scott and how a portrait of a chicken changed his life.
-
101 gold rats, a 'self portrait as a horse' and a tribute to motherhood take home top prizes at this year's Royal Academy Summer Exhibition
The Royal Academy has announced its 2025 prize winners, spanning talented sculptors, painters and print-makers, with works on display in London until August 19.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: Is there even any point in setting an out of office, these days?
Setting an out of office email only to reply anyway is a vicious cycle, writes our columnist.
-
The truth about P.G. Wodehouse: Robert Daws on playing England's greatest comic writer
The actor Robert Daws starred alongside Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie in Jeeves and Wooster back in the 1990s, and the work of P.G. Wodehouse has been part of his decades-long career ever since. He joined the Country Life Podcast.
-
The teeny tiny car that you absolutely don’t need, but will absolutely want this summer — and it has an inbuilt shower
The Fiat Topolino has been reimagined by French swimwear brand Vilebrequin just in time for the summer holidays.
-
What everyone is talking about this week: Are people marrying younger?
Week in, week out, Will Hosie rounds up the hottest topics on everyone's lips, in London and beyond.
-
‘It only remains for our descendants to curse our impotence and laissez-faire’: Only four photographs of a storied London townhouse survive inside the Country Life archive — and it was brutally demolished not once, but twice
No. 32, Soho Square was demolished not once, but twice, despite warnings of doing so in Country Life.