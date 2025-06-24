Corinne Fowler: Exploring the hidden history of the British countryside, one walk at a time

Corinne Fowler has never been one to shy away from straight talking.

The Professor of Colonialism and Heritage at the University of Leicester made headlines for weeks back in 2020 after co-authoring a report for the National Trust on how the history and creation of many of our great houses are bound up with the history of slavery, conquest and colonialism. She was vilified in the right-wing press and accused by Nigel Farage of 'trashing our nation'.

Her response does her huge credit. Instead of launching in to stoke this battle in the culture wars any further, she embarked upon a new project which became her latest book, Our Island Stories. Embracing the spirit of 'show, don't tell' the book is structured around a series of walks in Britain, taken in the company of people whose lives have been shaped by the tales the route, and the places along it, have to tell.

It's a book that has won enormous praise, being described in The Observer as a 'compassionate, measured account — which does not shy away from the inevitable controversy of its subject, but never embraces easy or pat answers — [which] offers an eloquent vision of how imperialism has come to define our green and pleasant land'.

We're delighted that Corinne joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to tell her story, and explain more about how so many of the tales of our island nation — and how it became the country it is today— have been hidden in plain sight for generations.

(Image credit: Penguin)

It's an absolutely fascinating look at a side of Britain that has been all too often overlooked for so long, from the true source of wealth creation in 17th, 18th and 19th centuries to the places across the country that were far more diverse centuries ago than almost any of us realise.

Our Island Stories by Corinne Fowler is out now in paperback.

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Professor Corinne Fowler

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay