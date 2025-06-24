Corinne Fowler: Exploring the hidden history of the British countryside, one walk at a time
Professor Corinne Fowler joins the Country Life Podcast.
Corinne Fowler has never been one to shy away from straight talking.
Subscribe to the Country Life Podcast
The Professor of Colonialism and Heritage at the University of Leicester made headlines for weeks back in 2020 after co-authoring a report for the National Trust on how the history and creation of many of our great houses are bound up with the history of slavery, conquest and colonialism. She was vilified in the right-wing press and accused by Nigel Farage of 'trashing our nation'.
Her response does her huge credit. Instead of launching in to stoke this battle in the culture wars any further, she embarked upon a new project which became her latest book, Our Island Stories. Embracing the spirit of 'show, don't tell' the book is structured around a series of walks in Britain, taken in the company of people whose lives have been shaped by the tales the route, and the places along it, have to tell.
It's a book that has won enormous praise, being described in The Observer as a 'compassionate, measured account — which does not shy away from the inevitable controversy of its subject, but never embraces easy or pat answers — [which] offers an eloquent vision of how imperialism has come to define our green and pleasant land'.
We're delighted that Corinne joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to tell her story, and explain more about how so many of the tales of our island nation — and how it became the country it is today— have been hidden in plain sight for generations.
It's an absolutely fascinating look at a side of Britain that has been all too often overlooked for so long, from the true source of wealth creation in 17th, 18th and 19th centuries to the places across the country that were far more diverse centuries ago than almost any of us realise.
Our Island Stories by Corinne Fowler is out now in paperback.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Episode credits
Host: James Fisher
Guest: Professor Corinne Fowler
Editor and producer: Toby Keel
Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
Country Life 25 June 2025
Country Life 25 June 205 looks at ancient stone monuments, the Venetian empire and why blazers are back.
-
Whatever floats your moat: Tower of London's former waterway receives help to adapt to the pressures of climate change
It is one of five gardens across the globe that have been selected by the fund for aid in adapting to the growing pressures of climate change.
-
Why society needs snobs to tell us that 'actually, we've got this terribly wrong'
Necessary arbiters of taste or entitled has-beens? Will Hosie discusses the implications of society turning against its snobs.
-
'I take a box of watercolours and a sketchpad with me everywhere': Tess Newall's consuming passions
Decorative artist Tess Newall, best known for her bespoke murals and furniture, talks to Country Life about her prized collection of painted plates, her love of Thin Lizzy and her eclectic podcast taste.
-
'When it comes to dating, longer notes are allowed and potentially even encouraged': A modern-day guide to voice notes
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
-
Steve Backshall on sharks, quicksand, and getting his fingertips eaten by piranhas
The adventurer, broadcaster, scientist and writer Steve Backshall joins the Country Life podcast.
-
In pursuit of Nancy: Outrageous star Bessie Carter on bringing the Mitford family to life
The scion of acting royalty Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter reveals why she loved playing Nancy Mitford on screen and what it feels like to act opposite her mother on the stage.
-
David Beckham to guest edit Country Life
'I am looking forward to celebrating what the countryside means to me and my family,' says David Beckham as he gets ready to edit Country Life's issue of October 22, 2025.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: How do you turn down another godchild without causing offence?
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
-
Hannah Bourne-Taylor: Saving swifts, naked protests and the bird that nested in my hair
The campaigner and writer Hannah Bourne-Taylor joins the Country Life Podcast.