This converted mill is the epitome of bucolic beauty and its grounds were masterminded by one of the finest garden designers alive today
Hunworth Mill is the very picture of bucolic bliss, with exquisite gardens created by Arne Maynard.
The garden designer Arne Maynard is one of the most respected garden designers working in Britain today, a man whose work we've covered many times in Country Life — most recently in the case of Mounton House and Banks Fee. So when a house comes to the market with a garden that's benefited from his skills, it's natural for expectations to rise, and Hunworth Mill does not disappoint.
Tom Goodley of Strutt & Parker in Norwich is overseeing the £3.25m sale of this dreamy, Grade II*-listed converted Mill at Hunworth in the scenic Glaven Valley, 2½ miles from Holt, 14 miles from Holkham and 20 miles from Burnham Market.
Hunworth is a converted mid-18th-century watermill with an attached late-18th- or early-19th century mill house, set in 3¾ acres of lovely gardens and grounds laid out along the River Glaven by Maynard, a winner of not only a gold medal from the Chelsea Flower Show, but also a coveted 'Best in Show' award.
The mill was disused for 80 years or more and almost derelict when it was sold in 1974, although the mill workings were largely intact — so much so that it in 1982 it was used as the setting for the film The Kingfisher, starring Wendy Hiller and Rex Harrison.
Set at the end of a long and secluded drive in one of the most beautiful parts of north Norfolk, Hunworth Mill was originally converted in the 1980s, when great care was taken to preserve and enhance its original features. A fine job has been done: the look of the place is entirely unspoilt, and even the original mill machinery is still in place within the walls.
Further modernisation has been carried out by the current owners, who have lived there for more than 20 years. During that time, they have extended the mill house and added the two-bedroom guest cottage, which has lapsed planning consent to extend by converting more of the adjoining outbuildings.
The main house offers more than 4,900sq ft of accommodation on three floors, including an entrance hall, dining room, sitting room, sun room, bespoke kitchen/breakfast room by Naked Kitchens, six bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attic and mezzanine space with potential for further accommodation.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
For all that, it's the interplay between the gardens and the buildings which linger in the memory, making Hunworth Mill feel special.
Hunworth Mill is for sale via Strutt & Parker — see more pictures and details.
-
-
A romantic view of the countryside, hungry fish, and the world's most popular language: Country Life's Quiz of the Day, August 8, 2025
Test your general knowledge in Friday's Quiz of the Day.
By Country Life Published
-
Reading al fresco: The best places in London to get lost in the written word, according to the Country Life team
In London, north, east, south and west, there's a public place suitable for all performative acts of reading.
By Country Life Published
-
Yes to padel, no to swimming pools: How to attract a new generation to the countryside
Young parents are leaving the city earlier than in previous years, according to new research. What are they looking for?
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A country house for sale that's had a century and a half of blood, sweat and tears poured into it
Generation after generation has lovingly restored Little Onn — and their efforts have paid off in fine style.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Papple your wick at this elegant Georgian home in Nottinghamshire which used to be part of an Augustine Monastery
The Grade-I listed estate is on the market with Strutt & Parker — set in more than 10 acres, it comes with four cottages and a rather grand spiral staircase.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
Hide from your hay fever in a larch-clad Passive House in Surrey designed by an award-winning architect
Heron House might cost more than a pack of Piriteze, but it does come with three bedrooms and you'll save a fortune on bills.
By James Fisher Published
-
This Cornish country home comes with barn, a burial mound, a piggery and a 700-year-old cottage
Helland House is a wonderful country home in one of the most sought-after spots in Cornwall, and it's for sale for only the fourth time in the last 300 years.
By Penny Churchill Last updated
-
So you want to buy a ruined castle? Here's what you need to know
Buying a property that includes a ruin — whether it be a castle, ancient priory or a crumbling Roman villa — carries undoubted romance, but there are caveats.
By Lucy Denton Published
-
Jane Austen's uncle's house comes to the market, tucked away in its own conservation area
In a secluded spot in Sevenoaks, Brittains Farm is up for sale — though it'll need a new owner not afraid of a little hard work.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Mesmerise yourself in this iconic listed home on the north Cornwall coast
Formerly a Mine Captain's home, there is something absurdly profound about the Count House in Holywell Bay.
By James Fisher Published