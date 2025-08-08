This converted mill is the epitome of bucolic beauty and its grounds were masterminded by one of the finest garden designers alive today

The garden designer Arne Maynard is one of the most respected garden designers working in Britain today, a man whose work we've covered many times in Country Life — most recently in the case of Mounton House and Banks Fee. So when a house comes to the market with a garden that's benefited from his skills, it's natural for expectations to rise, and Hunworth Mill does not disappoint.

Tom Goodley of Strutt & Parker in Norwich is overseeing the £3.25m sale of this dreamy, Grade II*-listed converted Mill at Hunworth in the scenic Glaven Valley, 2½ miles from Holt, 14 miles from Holkham and 20 miles from Burnham Market.

Hunworth is a converted mid-18th-century watermill with an attached late-18th- or early-19th century mill house, set in 3¾ acres of lovely gardens and grounds laid out along the River Glaven by Maynard, a winner of not only a gold medal from the Chelsea Flower Show, but also a coveted 'Best in Show' award.

The mill was disused for 80 years or more and almost derelict when it was sold in 1974, although the mill workings were largely intact — so much so that it in 1982 it was used as the setting for the film The Kingfisher, starring Wendy Hiller and Rex Harrison.

Set at the end of a long and secluded drive in one of the most beautiful parts of north Norfolk, Hunworth Mill was originally converted in the 1980s, when great care was taken to preserve and enhance its original features. A fine job has been done: the look of the place is entirely unspoilt, and even the original mill machinery is still in place within the walls.

Further modernisation has been carried out by the current owners, who have lived there for more than 20 years. During that time, they have extended the mill house and added the two-bedroom guest cottage, which has lapsed planning consent to extend by converting more of the adjoining outbuildings.

The main house offers more than 4,900sq ft of accommodation on three floors, including an entrance hall, dining room, sitting room, sun room, bespoke kitchen/breakfast room by Naked Kitchens, six bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attic and mezzanine space with potential for further accommodation.

For all that, it's the interplay between the gardens and the buildings which linger in the memory, making Hunworth Mill feel special.

Hunworth Mill is for sale via Strutt & Parker — see more pictures and details.