Character, history and comfort combine in a four-bedroom farmhouse in Norfolk
Willow Farm near Southburgh is that rarest of things — a perfect combination of period charm and modern elegance in some of England's best countryside.
One of England’s great secrets is East Anglia and one of East Anglia’s great secrets is that some of the houses are pink. I grew up in Suffolk, so this is not a secret to me, nor are the great villages, beautiful fields, sublime coastlines and kind people — all within two hours of London. We are in the business of sharing our secrets here at Country Life.
This property on the outskirts of Soutburgh in Norfolk feels like a secret worth sharing. It is that fabulous East Anglian shade of pink. It has a splendid thatched roof. It has two acres of gardens and grounds, and four bedrooms. It is for sale with Sowerbys for offers in excess of £700,000. It has a rare ‘Cheese Room’ tax sign, whatever that might mean.
With elements listing from the 16th century, it is a home of considerable character. Thankfully, however, it has seen some more modern additions, notably in the 19th and 20th centuries. The interiors have been updated even more recently, and within the astoundingly traditional exterior is a modern home ideal for family living.
As discussed, the property offers four bedrooms over its two floors. The interiors have been carefully designed to be bright, welcoming and modern, while all the while respecting the immense character within the beams and walls.
Highlights include the spacious kitchen area, with central hob, and the enormous master bedroom suite. The dining room is also achingly traditional, with the vast brick fireplace taking centre stage. Everything here has been designed thoughtfully, which is always easier said than done.
So what is a Cheese Room tax sign? In 1696, William III introduced a window tax, which was a levy on the number of windows in a property. However, rooms such as dairies and cheese rooms were exempt, assuming they were clearly labelled. Before the Cayman Islands, there were cheese rooms. More traditionally associated with the north of England, the label is a rare find.
Outside, the gardens and grounds are a mix of lawned areas and wild meadow. Trees provide privacy, while a detached car lodge and garage provide plenty of space for storage. The city of Norwich is 15 miles to the north.
Willow Farm is for sale with Sowerbys for offers in excess of £700,000. For more information and pictures, click here
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London
-
-
