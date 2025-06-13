'The very best North Yorkshire has to offer': The £25 million Kirkham Estate
With 1,103 acres and on the market for the first time in a century, we've got a new frontrunner for the sale of the year.
For sale for the first time in more than 100 years, at a guide price of £25 million through the Richmond office of land and rural property agents GSC Grays and Malton-based Rounthwaite & Woodhead, the historic, 1,103-acre Kirkham estate, some six miles from Malton and 14 miles from York, encapsulates the very best that North Yorkshire has to offer.
Located at the eastern edge of the Howardian Hills, a richly varied National Landscape of Jurassic limestone, high-grade farmland and wooded undulating countryside between the Yorkshire Wolds, the North York Moors and the Vale of York, the estate is largely bounded by the majestic River Derwent, which cuts through the deep winding valley of the Kirkham Gorge.
It was here, on the banks of the Derwent, that Walter Espec, lord of the manor of Helmsley, founded the Augustinian Kirkham Priory in 1122. At the Dissolution, Kirkham Priory was surrendered to the Crown and the site sold to a courtier, Henry Knevett. Stone from the ruins was reputedly used for the construction of nearby Howsham Hall in the early 1600s.
Rediscovery of the priory began in the 19th century, when Sir William St John Hope, a leading authority on medieval monasticism, excavated the east end of the church, by which time the ruins were overgrown with ivy and the cloister laid out as a tennis court.
After the First World War, custody of the ruins was transferred to the Office of Works, a forerunner of English Heritage. During the Second World War, Kirkham Priory was used by the military in training for the D-Day landings. Today, the picturesque abbey ruins, including the spectacular late-medieval gateway, listed Grade I, are still part of the Kirkham estate, although managed by English Heritage, which coordinates public access and is responsible for the maintenance, insurance and security of the site.
In the mid 1920s, Edward Allen Brotherton, 1st and last Baron Brotherton, a pioneering industrialist who developed his Wakefield-based company into one of the largest private chemical companies in the country, bought the Kirkham estate and moved to Kirkham Hall, a striking Italianate house built for the Willoughby family in 1838–39 by Yorkshire architect John Harper. Sir Edward died at the hall in October 1930, leaving the business and the Kirkham estate to his nephew, Charles Frederick Ratcliffe, who changed his name to Ratcliffe-Brotherton the following year.
In 1938, Ratcliffe-Brotherton married Lurline Elliot-Pyle. A year later, their daughter, Anne, was born, followed by their son, David, in 1941. Life at Kirkham revolved around hunting and racing and, after the war, Lurline Brotherton teamed up with trainer Bobby Renton to become one of the most successful owners of her era. Her ambition was to win the Grand National, which she did in 1950 when her horse, Freebooter, an Aintree specialist, carried 11st 11lb to victory, with Monaveen, jointly owned by the then Queen and Princess Elizabeth, finishing third. Brotherton was leading jumps owner that season.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
She died in 1994, leaving the Kirkham estate to her daughter, Anne Henson. Henson, who died in October 2023, loved the family estate, where she spent the happiest years of her life, regularly entertaining her many friends to parties, poker and bridge nights at Kirkham Hall.
According to selling agent John Coleman, it was Mrs Henson’s wish that the estate, which includes a model farming operation of some 845 acres, more than 215 acres of managed woodland, 11 houses and cottages and three miles of single-bank fishing on the Derwent, be sold as a whole, because, he says, ‘she wanted someone who could afford to live there and love it as she did’.
The focal point of the estate is Grade II-listed Kirkham Hall, which faces south-west and looks down over meadows and fishponds to the river in the valley below. The house retains much of its original interior, including an elegant stone staircase and galleried landing, ornate fireplaces, wide corridors and generous proportions throughout.
Approached along a gravel drive lined with copper beech trees, the entrance leads to a spectacular reception hall, lit by a large half-window. The house offers more than 13,900sq ft of accommodation on three floors, with, on the ground floor, four fine reception rooms, a kitchen, breakfast room, cellar, butler’s pantry and office. Four main first-floor bedrooms and four bathrooms are positioned at each corner of the house, whereas the second floor, currently used for storage, could be converted to further guest or children’s bedrooms.
Former staff quarters linked to a large lower-ground floor offer considerable scope for change and a separate one-bedroom apartment at the back of the house could be easily incorporated into the main building, the agents suggest.
The Kirkham Estate is for sale with GSC Grays and Rounthwaite & Woodhead for £25 million.
-
-
New vision for old Dartmoor: Prince of Wales leads ambitious plans for nature recovery in Cornwall
The Vision outlines a set of guiding principles to inform the future environmental management of the Duchy’s Dartmoor estate.
By James Fisher Published
-
The deaths of Romeo and Juliet: Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 12, 2025
A Rolling Stone and a familiar-sounding place find their way into Wednesday's Quiz of the Day.
By Country Life Published
-
The reality of 20 years of house price rises in Britain, from the places that have had a charmed life to the spots where it's a struggle to move back home
At first glance the ups and downs of the property market seem to even out over time — but dig in to the numbers and you'll see wild regional variations which paint a very difference picture. Annabel Dixon analyses new research which tells the story.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A historic Yorkshire hall, meticulously restored to its former 18th-century magnificence
Womersley Park is a masterpiece and one of Yorkshire's great historic houses. And it could be yours.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Rowing past dreams: An idyllic riverside home with a boathouse, croquet pitch and Olympic pedigree
The Manor in Long Wittenham is a perfect Thames-side getaway. Comes with a free boat.
By James Fisher Published
-
A bucolic Sussex home that's 'like stepping into a fairytale', yet just 30 minutes from central London
Felmere House is a playground for nature and only 30 minutes from London.
By James Fisher Last updated
-
Magnificent mansions across the Home Counties, from £3 million to £14 million, as seen in Country Life
A waterside dream home and a house and estate with over 1,100 years of history make our round-up this week.
By Toby Keel Last updated
-
Vibrant colours and exquisite taste make this three-bedroom London townhouse sing
On Kennington's West Square, this Grade II-listed home is a monument to the discerning eye.
By James Fisher Published
-
Lawns, glorious lawns at this Grade II-listed home in Hampshire where a sustainable future meets a storied past
There are 'old rectorys', and then there's The Old Rectory.
By James Fisher Published
-
'A monument to Edwardian excess' that was built by the millionaire industrialist who founded Pinewood Studios
Bents House is a classic Peak District mansion which shows that good taste and deep pockets can coexist very happily.
By James Fisher Published