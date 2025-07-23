Inside the Cotswolds farmhouse that's had 'a restoration of rare artistry and scale', now being sold by Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi swapped California for a Cotswolds farmhouse just a year ago, and are already on the move — meaning that their Oxfordshire home, Kitesbridge Farm, is on the market.
The American comedian Ellen DeGeneres bought a house in the Cotswolds last year: Kitesbridge Farm.
It's a spot so beautiful that it moved the great John Betjeman to pen a few lines:
How often memory brings me from Asthall up to Asthall Leigh:
The sound of cartwheels in the lane, the smell of wallflowers after rain.
The River Windrush winding back upon itself,
The grassy track to Kitesbridge Farm.
DeGeneres and her wife, the actress Portia de Rossi, fell so hard for the place that they paid £15 million — after a bidding process for a home which was being marketed by Savills at £12.5 million — and set about revitalising the place. While they initially bought it as a 'part-time' home, the couple have since decided to move full time to the UK, and quickly bought a new house as de Rossi needed more stabling for her horses. Thus Kitesbridge Farm is on the market once more, this time at £22.5 million.
It's not hard to see why they loved the place. Penny Churchill wrote about Kitesbridge in Country Life last year, noting that 'the reality is every bit as magical as the pastoral scene evoked by Betjeman', and praising a house that 'nestles gently on the slopes of a tucked-away and secluded part of the spectacular Windrush valley', according to the agent at the time, and which had been 'ingeniously transformed into an enchanting and secluded rural retreat’.
As ingenious and enchanting as it might have been, it is now even more so, because the new buyers set about spending months, and many millions, transforming it afresh.... and after moving in last November, they bought another house nearby in April, and put Kitesbridge Farm up for sale.
If the timeline seems extraordinarily quick, it probably shouldn't: DeGeneres and de Rossi have a well-earned reputation for 'flipping houses', having done so many times (reportedly as many as 50), mostly on the other side of the Atlantic. It's telling that the agent's Instagram post refers to it as their 'latest masterpiece':
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
A post shared by Sotheby's International Realty (@sothebysrealty)
A photo posted by on
Why the constant need to move? It seems somewhere between a hobby and a passion. 'I don't really travel a lot. So, house flipping is my version of travel,' DeGeneres told People. 'With house flipping, the scenery changes though I stay in the same general area. Only in a new place and from a new perspective.'
With the farm now being marketed for significantly more than it was bought for in June 2024, it's entirely fair to wonder whether £7.5m of value could have been added in the space of a just a few months.
That is, of course, a matter for any prospective buyer to ponder, but the timeline shouldn't put anyone off. Apparently, the architects originally estimated that this 'restoration of rare artistry and scale' (in the agent's words) would be a 12- to 18-month project, but DeGeneres and de Rossi expedited things by bringing in a team of 70 builders and craftspeople to do the work in a fraction of that. In doing so, they changed it from a place they felt was 'quite tired, with a quite basic finish' to a home that looks like it belongs 'in Malibu', as Sotheby's Andrew Barnes described to the Wall Street Journal.
The house, which sits centrally within its 43 acres, is loosely arranged as an L shape, with further buildings creating a sort of central courtyard garden, and pretty much every room linking directly to the outdoor spaces that surround the 14,400sq ft home.
At the apex of the home is a huge kitchen-diner, with — as you'd expect of a couple who made their fortunes on the small screen — a TV large enough to be measured in square feet, rather than diagonal inches.
The decoration and furniture is elegant, simple and neutral throughout, with flooring alternating between stone slabs and ancient timber, while exposed beams and brickwork add plenty of character.
There are a few dashes of flair with the wallpapers chosen in some of the rooms — notably a gorgeous green boot room, with floral paper on walls and ceiling.
For exercise and leisure, there's a fully-equipped gym and a pool, and the agents also suggest that a helicopter hangar on the site could be converted into a padel court. There's also a party barn with its own pub that sits above the heated five-car garage.
The gardens have been landscaped to keep a feel that is as natural and organic as possible, with a kitchen garden, lawns and paddocks as well as a series of outdoor spaces for al fresco dining and living.
And while the seclusion and privacy on offer is a key part of the appeal at Kitesbridge Farm, people aren't far away: the village of Asthall is a just a few minutes' away, while Soho Farmhouse, Estelle Manor and more of the highlights of this corner of Oxfordshire are within easy reach.
Kitesbridge Farm is for sale at £22.5 million — see more pictures and details.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
'How tall is Jacob Elordi?', I hear you cry: Country Life's Quiz of the Day, July 23, 2025
Today's Quiz of the Day tests your knowledge of the tall tall Australian actor, and Scotland's smallest inhabited island.
By Country Life Published
-
'We are not, this cruise company would have us believe, on a cruise': What life is like on a boat designed to rival luxury yacht charter without the price tag
Wave goodbye to your concerns about cruising aboard a small ship in the South of France, says Imogen West-Knights.
By Imogen West-Knights Published
-
A rare glimpse into a wonderful country home being sold off-market, set in a picture-perfect village and with a vast natural swimming pool
It's rare that we get permission to write about houses being sold off-market — but we have just that with a house called White's, in one of Kent's most beautiful villages.
By Penny Churchill Last updated
-
A cosy cottage in Durham where Oliver Cromwell drank mead and dreamt of glorious uprising is for sale
Blagraves in Barnard Castle, Co Durham, is a dreamy home by the River Tees which is the second oldest building in the town.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
Model Kate Moss’s former London home in leafy St John’s Wood is up for sale
Kate Moss’s former London home has only had one owner since she sold it in 2012 and moved to the Cotswolds.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
A dozen fine homes across Britain, from Cornish cottages to a vast Highland estate, as seen in Country Life
Our look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a gorgeous south coast home.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A three-bedroom bungalow that's escaped from the 1970s... and it might be the most beautiful beachside home we've seen
Shipstal Point is for sale for the first time in its history — and it's the sort of place that can't help but put a smile on your face.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A country house that's 'the finest-looking estate between the Humber and the Tweed' (at least according to Queen Victoria)
Burn Hall is a treasure-trove of architectural features, from its sweeping staircase to its grand snooker room.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Six beautiful homes around the world, from Portofino to Provence to Palm Beach
An exquisite villa tucked into a hillside? A A breathtaking apartment created to make you feel like you're flying through the endless blue skies?
By Toby Keel Last updated
-
An idyllic home where the forest meets the sea, for sale for the first time in over half a century
Little Aston is a graceful, charming home with superb gardens and its own orchard, as well as some of the south coast's most beautiful areas right on its doorstep. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published