Soft tones and a sense of place: A Mayfair duplex that breaks the modern mould

There is an affliction with new-build apartments in that many of them are decorated like they are hotels. I understand why. Many are simply used as boltholes, for short stays by visiting owners who often don’t have the time to think about furniture or decorating. Regardless, they can be boring and, for some reason I do not understand, very grey.

Therefore it is only fair to shine a light when people make an effort. In Mayfair, the new development at 60 Curzon seems determined to move on from glass and grey, and create something of architectural merit and interest.

There is history here to be respected. 60 Curzon stands on the historic site of Mirabelle, the iconic eatery that hosted guests from Leo DiCaprio to Elizabeth Taylor, while the interior architecture of the building was created by Thierry Despont, who designed the Carlyle in New York and restored the Statue of Liberty. Grey furniture simply won’t do.

Of particular interest is this duplex designed by De Rosee Sa. Set over two-floors, the Lisbon and London based studio have dressed this three-bedroom property with character, ambience and charm. I love the bronze console table, and the antiqued mirror. The clever partitions that echo some of Frank Lloyd-Wright’s best work. Dusty pinks and cool blues and lots of wood. And the pièce-de-résistance, the Sputnik chandelier.

‘The design strikes a balance between contemporary and classic, with interiors that feel as though they’ve been lovingly curated over time,’ says Claire Sá, co-founder De Rosee Sa.

‘Playful tones like cerulean blue, dusty pink, and deep red bring warmth and energy, softening the marble finishes. Furniture and art were chosen with intention — including pieces from our own collection — to add narrative, depth, and a sense of evolution. The result is a home that feels lived-in, loved, and ready to grow with its future owner.’

This is the third ‘residence’ in 60 Curzon’s series of designer led homes. I am excited to see what they serve up next.

This three-bedroom apartment is for sale for £18.5 million. For more information, click here.