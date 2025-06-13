Soft tones and a sense of place: A Mayfair duplex that breaks the modern mould
A new designer-led residence at 60 Curzon in Mayfair reminds us that everything new doesn't necessarily have to look it.
There is an affliction with new-build apartments in that many of them are decorated like they are hotels. I understand why. Many are simply used as boltholes, for short stays by visiting owners who often don’t have the time to think about furniture or decorating. Regardless, they can be boring and, for some reason I do not understand, very grey.
Therefore it is only fair to shine a light when people make an effort. In Mayfair, the new development at 60 Curzon seems determined to move on from glass and grey, and create something of architectural merit and interest.
There is history here to be respected. 60 Curzon stands on the historic site of Mirabelle, the iconic eatery that hosted guests from Leo DiCaprio to Elizabeth Taylor, while the interior architecture of the building was created by Thierry Despont, who designed the Carlyle in New York and restored the Statue of Liberty. Grey furniture simply won’t do.
Of particular interest is this duplex designed by De Rosee Sa. Set over two-floors, the Lisbon and London based studio have dressed this three-bedroom property with character, ambience and charm. I love the bronze console table, and the antiqued mirror. The clever partitions that echo some of Frank Lloyd-Wright’s best work. Dusty pinks and cool blues and lots of wood. And the pièce-de-résistance, the Sputnik chandelier.
‘The design strikes a balance between contemporary and classic, with interiors that feel as though they’ve been lovingly curated over time,’ says Claire Sá, co-founder De Rosee Sa.
‘Playful tones like cerulean blue, dusty pink, and deep red bring warmth and energy, softening the marble finishes. Furniture and art were chosen with intention — including pieces from our own collection — to add narrative, depth, and a sense of evolution. The result is a home that feels lived-in, loved, and ready to grow with its future owner.’
This is the third ‘residence’ in 60 Curzon’s series of designer led homes. I am excited to see what they serve up next.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
This three-bedroom apartment is for sale for £18.5 million. For more information, click here.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
-
-
Merlins: Britain's smallest bird of prey is a 'swerving, zigzagging, 240mph weighted missile' that's gutsy enough to chase off a golden eagle
Size doesn’t matter when it comes to the fighting spirit of the tiny merlin, a fierce parent and favoured hunting accessory of Mary, Queen of Scots.
By Mark Cocker Published
-
The greatest moment in the life of Jessie Owens: Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 13, 2025
Breathtaking athleticism and Shakespeare's birthday are among the questions in the final quiz of the week.
By Country Life Published
-
'The very best North Yorkshire has to offer': The £25 million Kirkham Estate
With 1,103 acres and on the market for the first time in a century, we've got a new frontrunner for the sale of the year.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The reality of 20 years of house price rises in Britain, from the places that have had a charmed life to the spots where it's a struggle to move back home
At first glance the ups and downs of the property market seem to even out over time — but dig in to the numbers and you'll see wild regional variations which paint a very difference picture. Annabel Dixon analyses new research which tells the story.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A historic Yorkshire hall, meticulously restored to its former 18th-century magnificence
Womersley Park is a masterpiece and one of Yorkshire's great historic houses. And it could be yours.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Rowing past dreams: An idyllic riverside home with a boathouse, croquet pitch and Olympic pedigree
The Manor in Long Wittenham is a perfect Thames-side getaway. Comes with a free boat.
By James Fisher Published
-
A bucolic Sussex home that's 'like stepping into a fairytale', yet just 30 minutes from central London
Felmere House is a playground for nature and only 30 minutes from London.
By James Fisher Last updated
-
Magnificent mansions across the Home Counties, from £3 million to £14 million, as seen in Country Life
A waterside dream home and a house and estate with over 1,100 years of history make our round-up this week.
By Toby Keel Last updated
-
Vibrant colours and exquisite taste make this three-bedroom London townhouse sing
On Kennington's West Square, this Grade II-listed home is a monument to the discerning eye.
By James Fisher Published
-
Lawns, glorious lawns at this Grade II-listed home in Hampshire where a sustainable future meets a storied past
There are 'old rectorys', and then there's The Old Rectory.
By James Fisher Published