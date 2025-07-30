Pat Giddens Ltd
Pat Giddens is one of the UK’s most eminent curtain makers with an unrivalled client list around the UK and beyond.
Heritage
From rock stars to landed gentry, Pat Giddens is the last of five generations of drapers who have dressed the homes of the rich and famous creating beautiful interiors to match their celebrated owners.
Over a century on from the first Giddens drapery — established by her great grandfather in 1878 — Pat now sits at the head of the business, combining impeccable heritage with contemporary style and flair.
Services
Pat Giddens Ltd employs a team of highly skilled curtain makers and upholsterers, creating exquisite curtains, blinds, upholstery and soft furnishings from its West London workshop. More than just drapers, each member of the team shares a keen eye for design and a rich knowledge of fabrics, both traditional and contemporary, enjoying close relationships with a number of top fabric designers from around the globe. The highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail sees clients return again and again.
Portfolio
The company’s impressive portfolio includes a variety of commissions, from grand country estates and luxurious ski chalets to small rural cottages and London apartments. In addition to its roster of private clients, the team works with a number of the UK’s leading interior designers, as well as a host of national trust properties.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
In addition to her drapery business, Pat also runs a beautiful homewares company called The Hackney Draper. The shop is a treasure trove of eclectic homewares, textiles, cushions and bespoke linens, curated from all over the world. The team here also makes curtains and upholstered furniture for both private clients as well as architects, interior designers and commercial businesses.
Find out more at patgiddens.co.uk
-
-
A graceful, elegant beach house that brings the Italian Riviera to the coast of West Sussex
Peace, seclusion and grandeur just a few steps from the sea are on offer at this beach house near
-
An ode to Britain's wildflowers, from the London bloom which grew in the craters of the Blitz, to the weather-predicting scarlet pimpernel
Decorating the land with their brilliant and varied hues, our native flora which operate as clocks, calendars and Nature’s medicine cabinet are blooming brilliant, says John Lewis-Stempel.