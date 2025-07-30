Pat Giddens Social Links Navigation 020 8969 8291 sales@patgiddens.co.uk

Heritage

From rock stars to landed gentry, Pat Giddens is the last of five generations of drapers who have dressed the homes of the rich and famous creating beautiful interiors to match their celebrated owners.

Over a century on from the first Giddens drapery — established by her great grandfather in 1878 — Pat now sits at the head of the business, combining impeccable heritage with contemporary style and flair.

Services

Pat Giddens Ltd employs a team of highly skilled curtain makers and upholsterers, creating exquisite curtains, blinds, upholstery and soft furnishings from its West London workshop. More than just drapers, each member of the team shares a keen eye for design and a rich knowledge of fabrics, both traditional and contemporary, enjoying close relationships with a number of top fabric designers from around the globe. The highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail sees clients return again and again.

Portfolio

The company’s impressive portfolio includes a variety of commissions, from grand country estates and luxurious ski chalets to small rural cottages and London apartments. In addition to its roster of private clients, the team works with a number of the UK’s leading interior designers, as well as a host of national trust properties.

In addition to her drapery business, Pat also runs a beautiful homewares company called The Hackney Draper. The shop is a treasure trove of eclectic homewares, textiles, cushions and bespoke linens, curated from all over the world. The team here also makes curtains and upholstered furniture for both private clients as well as architects, interior designers and commercial businesses.

Find out more at patgiddens.co.uk