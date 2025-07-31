Country Life's Quiz of the Day, July 31, 2025, is practically perfect in every way
Test your general knowledge in Thursday's quiz.
The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.
Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
The house 'where Anne Boleyn took Henry VIII as her lover' is up for auction at £295,000
In the heart of Windsor, a maisonette is up for sale within the 16th century house in which Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII are said to have met up for their romantic trysts.
-
From James Bond to Centre Court, how terry towelling took the world by comfort
Terry towelling — whether it be clothing babies, adorning a poolside Bond or mopping tennis players’ brows — altered domestic life forever.
-
Frankenstein meets Mount Everest: Country Life's Quiz of the Day, July 30, 2025
Test your general knowledge in Wednesday's quiz.
-
There's a mouse in the house in Country Life's Quiz of the Day, July 29, 2025
Test your knowledge of Disney's most experimental offering, the Lionesses and 'Strictly Come Dancing' in today's quiz.
-
Hold your horses: Country Life's Quiz of the Day, July 28, 2025
Test your knowledge of playwrights, capitals and all things equine, in today's Quiz of the Day.
-
How much do you know about the Earth's atmopshere?: Country Life's Quiz of the Day, July 25, 2025
Today's Quiz of the Day spans body parts, lonely tortoises and the composition of the atmosphere.
-
Around the world in ten questions: Country Life's Quiz of the Day, July 24, 2025
Today's Quiz of the Day tests your knowledge of ecclesiastical architecture, ocean-faring explorers and a very big lake.
-
'How tall is Jacob Elordi?', I hear you cry: Country Life's Quiz of the Day, July 23, 2025
Today's Quiz of the Day tests your knowledge of the tall tall Australian actor, and Scotland's smallest inhabited island.
-
Heaven in the Highlands: Country Life Quiz of the Day, July 22, 2025
Guessing the price of a great house in Scotland, Durham's home ground and the man who called England a 'nation of shopkeepers' in Tuesday's quiz.
-
School's out for summer: Country Life's Quiz of the Day, July 21, 2025
Today's Quiz of the Day takes a summery turn.