How common are you according to Nicky Haslam? Take our quiz
Today's quiz takes a detailed look at Nicky Haslam's annual list of things he finds common, and sells on a Christmas tea towel for £50.
It's the Christmas news we've all been waiting for. The interior designer and socialite Nicky Haslam has dropped his annual Christmas tea towel: a list of everything he finds common. This years contenders include, but are not limited to: referring to The Spectator as ‘The Speccie’, couture trainers and Stonehenge.
We've handily created a little quiz so that you can find out how common Nicky Haslam's tea towel thinks you are, if you are so inclined. Enjoy. The commoner you are, the more points you win.
A post shared by Nicky Haslam Studio (@nickyhaslam_studio)
A photo posted by on
You can purchase one of Haslam's tea towels for £50, and subsequently use it to mop up spillages in your kitchen, on his website. For an extra £20 he will even sign it and add a short message! It's a festive bargain, in short.
The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.
Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
If chess is 'the supreme board game', then it deserves to be played on boards like these
Chess sets and backgammon boards are a familiar sight on drawing-room tables, but one expert Highland woodworker is refashioning their forms in beautiful new ways.
-
I was Jeremy Hunt’s main political adviser and helped put together multiple Autumn Statements and Budgets. This is what I think Rachel Reeves’s Budget means for the countryside
Adam Smith, former chief of staff to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, reflects on what last week's Budget means for the countryside and how we ensure the rural voice is heard loudly inside Budget preparations.
-
Become a geography wizard by taking the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 28, 2025
So many facts about rivers, capital cities, depths of things. You'll be the life and soul of every party by the end.
-
A very taxing quiz indeed: Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 26, 2025
Test your general knowledge in today's Quiz of the Day.
-
The unbearable lightness of being Matt Damon: Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 25, 2025
Test your general knowledge in today's Quiz of the Day.
-
Climb every mountain in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 24, 2025
It's all in today's Country Life quiz.
-
Quiz ahoy! Even these gorgeous mice have been waiting for the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 21, 2025
From school reports in South America, it's all in today's Country Life quiz.
-
Flying backwards, pink milk, and holding your breath. A Country Life quiz of animal facts
Do you know the difference between a bobbit worm and a mantis shrimp? You will soon.
-
How good of a bird watcher are you? Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 19, 2025
Test your general knowledge in today's Country Life quiz.
-
Missing ponies, Highland games, and a lighthouse in the Shetland Isles. It's a very Scottish Country Life Quiz of the Day
Impress your friends north of the border by scoring highly on all things Scotland.