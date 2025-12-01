How common are you according to Nicky Haslam? Take our quiz

Today's quiz takes a detailed look at Nicky Haslam's annual list of things he finds common, and sells on a Christmas tea towel for £50.

Love Actually: common or not common? Nicky Haslam is pictured at is premier in 2003.
It's the Christmas news we've all been waiting for. The interior designer and socialite Nicky Haslam has dropped his annual Christmas tea towel: a list of everything he finds common. This years contenders include, but are not limited to: referring to The Spectator as ‘The Speccie’, couture trainers and Stonehenge.

We've handily created a little quiz so that you can find out how common Nicky Haslam's tea towel thinks you are, if you are so inclined. Enjoy. The commoner you are, the more points you win.

You can purchase one of Haslam's tea towels for £50, and subsequently use it to mop up spillages in your kitchen, on his website. For an extra £20 he will even sign it and add a short message! It's a festive bargain, in short.

The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

