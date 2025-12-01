How common are you according to Nicky Haslam? Take our quiz

It's the Christmas news we've all been waiting for. The interior designer and socialite Nicky Haslam has dropped his annual Christmas tea towel: a list of everything he finds common. This years contenders include, but are not limited to: referring to The Spectator as ‘The Speccie’, couture trainers and Stonehenge.

We've handily created a little quiz so that you can find out how common Nicky Haslam's tea towel thinks you are, if you are so inclined. Enjoy. The commoner you are, the more points you win.

You can purchase one of Haslam's tea towels for £50, and subsequently use it to mop up spillages in your kitchen, on his website. For an extra £20 he will even sign it and add a short message! It's a festive bargain, in short.

