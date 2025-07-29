The country house with ‘incredible and unrivalled views’ where De Gaulle met Churchill in the Second World War

It’s not every day that you get to stand on your patio and see safari animals grazing and hear the whistle of steam locomotives.

But then Winterdyne is not your typical home. The stunning Grade II* listed Georgian country house was built in the late 18th century by Sir Edward Winnington Bart and is thought to have been designed by the Adam brothers. It is perched on a wooded ridge and offers ‘incredible and unrivalled’ views across the Severn Valley, according to the agents.

Winterdyne has provided the backdrop to some important moments in time. According to local historian Kenneth Hobson, it was used as a base during the Second World War II to allow generals to liaise with Free French officers who were posted at Ribbesford. Kenneth goes on to note that ‘General de Gaulle was there for some time and it is rumoured Winston Churchill met General de Gaulle at Winterdyne when he was visiting his son’.

But there have been some lighter episodes too. Kenneth relays the tale of Bewdley Fire Brigade receiving as many as a dozen calls out to Winterdyne, when it was used as a care home. All of the calls turned out to be false alarms. The culprit? A resident who claimed that seeing the young firemen brightened up her day.

The house sits at the heart of a near-30 acre estate near the historic market town of Bewdley in Worcestershire. It’s on the market for £3.75 million with Chartwell Noble .

Winterdyne is not short on period features: Robert Adam-style plasterwork here, enormous sash windows there. Not to mention some impressive fireplaces.

The entrance hall and reception rooms boast grand proportions. The oval-shaped drawing room, an elegant affair, certainly sets the bar high.

While Winterdyne is rich in architectural details, it’s got the modern touches you’d expect of a home — and more. There’s a spacious and homely-looking kitchen (with a balcony), an enormous billiard room, cinema room, gym, study, and an office. Plus, a ‘back kitchen’, which sounds handy to me.

On the first and second floors, there’s seven bedrooms. Imagine the negotiations to claim as your own one of the bedrooms marked up in the floorplan as ‘one’ and ‘five’? Both bedrooms boast dressing rooms, dramatic curved walls and en-suite bathrooms.

Beyond the main house, there’s a striking curved building — a former stable block — which houses a swimming pool. There’s also a garage, courtyard and archway.

Another perk of Winterdyne is the Coach House, which has been transformed into two self-contained, two-bedroom homes. These have family, friends or staff written all over them.

We mentioned de Gaulle earlier. Winterdyne has another French twist to it. The grounds include formal landscaped gardens, which have a mini-Versailles vibe going on.

The wider estate includes two fields and woodland, creating what Chartwell Noble describe as a ‘secure, ring-fenced sanctuary that offers both privacy and potential’.

George Pickard, co-founder of Chartwell Noble, says: ‘Its elegant architecture, elevated position and rich historic character encapsulate the timeless appeal of the English country house — a legacy we are honoured to help preserve and present to discerning buyers.’