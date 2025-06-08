Magnificent mansions across the Home Counties, from £3 million to £14 million, as seen in Country Life
A waterside dream home and a house and estate with over 1,100 years of history make our round-up this week.
In a village not far from Chipping Norton, this five-bedroom home sits in an utterly charming setting of fields, trees, streams and pretty wooden bridges.
It's a former rectory built in the Gothic Revival style, and it's for sale for the first time in nearly four decades.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Over 800 years of history (its roots go back to 1199) and a moated garden make this a dream place for those looking for a home with a story to tell.
It's also a dream place for those who love eight-bedroom homes with over 11,000sq ft of space and a 13th century chapel thrown in.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
Quite simply breathtaking. This Georgian home sits on an estate that pre-dates the Norman Conquest by almost 200 years.
The house and its 10 bedrooms are full of period features, while glorious views of the surrounding 17.7 acres seem to be available from almost every window. There are lawns, rose gardens, a pool house, summer houses and much more.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Buckinghamshire — £2.3 million
A seven-bedroom house near Aylesbury that pulls off the rare feat of being a relatively-new home (it was built in 1995) that looks like it could have been here for a century or more. That feeling is particularly strong as you stroll through the formal gardens.
Inside, there's a mix of the traditional, modern and dramatic, with the spiral staircase in the hallway a particular highlight.
For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.
Waterside homes don't get any more watersidey than this breathtaking mansion with lawns running down to the Solent, and views across to the Isle of Wight.
And if you head inland? You're in the New Forest, with Beaulieu, Brockenhurst and Lymington all nearby. The house itself is a joy, too: built by Lord Montagu's father in 1914, it's a wonderful Arts-and-Crafts home that's been expertly restored in recent years.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
A dozen slices of al fresco inspiration from the best designers in Britain
Amelia Thorpe shares her pick of the most beautiful outdoor furniture and accessories to help you make the most of summer.
By Amelia Thorpe Published
-
The Old House, Dorset: There's beauty up above
A series of new plasterwork ceilings, collaboratively designed with the creating artist, has transformed the interiors of The Old House, Dorset, the home of Charles and Jane Montanaro. Jeremy Musson explains more; photographs by Paul Highnam.
By Jeremy Musson Published
-
Vibrant colours and exquisite taste make this three-bedroom London townhouse sing
On Kennington's West Square, this Grade II-listed home is a monument to the discerning eye.
By James Fisher Published
-
Lawns, glorious lawns at this Grade II-listed home in Hampshire where a sustainable future meets a storied past
There are 'old rectorys', and then there's The Old Rectory.
By James Fisher Published
-
'A monument to Edwardian excess' that was built by the millionaire industrialist who founded Pinewood Studios
Bents House is a classic Peak District mansion which shows that good taste and deep pockets can coexist very happily.
By James Fisher Published
-
A glorious home in a water tower overlooking Suffolk's finest seaside town
The Water Tower on Priors Hill Road in Aldeburgh stands out in more ways than one
By James Fisher Published
-
The Cold War test facility that became a beautiful family home — complete with two levels below ground
Rotunda would suit a spy and their family.
By James Fisher Published
-
Five elegant East Anglian homes for sale, from £1m to £10m, as seen in Country Life
Our look at some of the best homes to come to market via Country Life this week includes one of Norfolk's great houses.
By James Fisher Published
-
What would you do with 2,780 acres of pristine land in Dumfries & Galloway?
The Cally Estate offers a world of possibilities, and four separate properties.
By James Fisher Published
-
If this five-bedroom home in Oxfordshire was good enough for the Emperor of Japan, it's good enough for you
The Old Rectory in Besselsleigh is an archetypal English home with outstanding royal connections.
By James Fisher Published