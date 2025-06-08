Magnificent mansions across the Home Counties, from £3 million to £14 million, as seen in Country Life

Oxfordshire — £3.45 million

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

In a village not far from Chipping Norton, this five-bedroom home sits in an utterly charming setting of fields, trees, streams and pretty wooden bridges.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

It's a former rectory built in the Gothic Revival style, and it's for sale for the first time in nearly four decades.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £3.25 million

(Image credit: Supplied via the agent)

Over 800 years of history (its roots go back to 1199) and a moated garden make this a dream place for those looking for a home with a story to tell.

(Image credit: Supplied via the agent)

It's also a dream place for those who love eight-bedroom homes with over 11,000sq ft of space and a 13th century chapel thrown in.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £14 million

(Image credit: Supplied via the agent)

Quite simply breathtaking. This Georgian home sits on an estate that pre-dates the Norman Conquest by almost 200 years.

(Image credit: Supplied via the agent)

The house and its 10 bedrooms are full of period features, while glorious views of the surrounding 17.7 acres seem to be available from almost every window. There are lawns, rose gardens, a pool house, summer houses and much more.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Buckinghamshire — £2.3 million

(Image credit: Supplied via the agent)

A seven-bedroom house near Aylesbury that pulls off the rare feat of being a relatively-new home (it was built in 1995) that looks like it could have been here for a century or more. That feeling is particularly strong as you stroll through the formal gardens.

(Image credit: Supplied via the agent)

Inside, there's a mix of the traditional, modern and dramatic, with the spiral staircase in the hallway a particular highlight.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £12.5 million

(Image credit: Supplied via the agent)

Waterside homes don't get any more watersidey than this breathtaking mansion with lawns running down to the Solent, and views across to the Isle of Wight.

(Image credit: Supplied via the agent)

And if you head inland? You're in the New Forest, with Beaulieu, Brockenhurst and Lymington all nearby. The house itself is a joy, too: built by Lord Montagu's father in 1914, it's a wonderful Arts-and-Crafts home that's been expertly restored in recent years.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.