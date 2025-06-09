Step into a fairytale: Enchanting £2.5 million West Sussex estate with lake access, cabins & wild beauty for sale

I have always wondered about those whose homes are also their businesses. Not in the obvious way (EG farmers), but rather those who use spare land as camping sites, create log cabins, or watersports. If I were to own a property that I could, for all intents and purposes, turn into a smaller version of the Soho Farmhouse, the last thing I would want is for strangers to come and visit.

Regardless of whether you want visitors or not, what you will end up with is an enchanting space that is fun. For Worcestershire legend Reuben Spring (average of 33, four hundreds), his wife and two kids, that’s exactly what they built at Felmere House in West Sussex. This enchanting wonderland is now on the market for £2.5 million.

(Image credit: John D Wood)

Situated some 30 minutes on a train from Central London, Felmere is a glorious Lutyens-style Arts-and-Crafts house that was built in 1912. It has, however, seen quite the improvement since then, and is now the five-bedroom centrepiece of a 10-acre estate.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood)

One only needs to look at the interiors of Felmere to see the amount of work that has gone into making it a family home fit for the 21st century. Set over three floors, the property offers five large bedrooms, the highlight of which is the master bedroom suite, which boasts ‘his and hers’ en-suite bathrooms, a private balcony and a walk-in wardrobe that is bigger than the actual bedroom.

Image 1 of 6 One of the rental cabins. A nice place to spend an evening I reckon. (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood)

Reception rooms on the ground floor include a large kitchen/dining room, study, main triple-aspect sitting room designed by Icelandic artist Kristjana S. Williams and a cinema room. All, as you can see, finished to a very high standard.

But the magic pales in comparison to the 10 acres that surround the home. A mixture of woodland, paddocks, orchards and lawns, the centrepiece of it all is the access to Hedgecourt Lake. Look at this picture and tell me you do not wish to spend the rest of your week sitting there.

(Image credit: John D Wood)

As well as various on-site amenities (stables, garages and so on), the property also offers two rental cabins, which provide a further source of income. Mr Spring and his family have also obtained a camping license for one of the woodlands.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maybe that’s the secret that I am missing. If I lived somewhere as serene as this, I would want to share it with others. Who doesn’t deserve to come and spend some time in the Sussex countryside with some donkeys. You definitely do.

Felmere House is for sale with John D Wood & Co for £2.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here