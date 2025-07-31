The house 'where Anne Boleyn took Henry VIII as her lover' is up for auction at £295,000
In the heart of Windsor, a maisonette is up for sale within the 16th century house in which Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII are said to have met up for their romantic trysts.
The enduring fascination with Anne Boleyn is remarkable. It's 493 years since Henry married his most enigmatic bride — the woman for whom he and Thomas Cromwell engineered the Reformation in England — but I'd happily bet that most people know more (and care more) about Boleyn than almost any queen of the past millennium. The only exceptions — putting aside recent history — are Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth I, and given that the latter was Boleyn's daughter, she's intricately bound up in that slice of history too.
People have written volume after volume dissecting why, but at the core is Henry's single-minded callousness in swapping Catherine of Aragon for a younger, more fertile wife in Anne, and moving heaven and earth to do so — almost literally, considering the lasting change to religion in Britain. It's more than that, though: we tend to picture most of Henry's wives as pawns in the great chess game that was Western Europe in the 1530s, but Anne has a reputation as a serious player, bright and clever, using her wiles and proving a match for her husband, only to eventually be undone by machinations beyond her control. How much of this is true, and how much a remnant of Elizabethan propaganda, lionising Elizabeth I's mother, is something else that has filled many volumes.
Let's not academic debate get in the way of the story today, though, for coming up to auction is a home in the very centre of Windsor where Anne Boleyn and the still relatively young Henry VIII are said to have met in secret to begin the affair that would eventually culminate in marriage. Flat 6, Queen Anne's Court is being auctioned off on August 6, with a guide price of £295,000.
For that, you get a three-bedroom maisonette within a building which the auctioneers note is Grade II-listed, though it seems to be so as part of a general listing for some of the buildings on Peascod Street rather than individually. That does beg the question of the exact truth of the claim, though it's far from the first time that it's been made by agents selling property in this spot.
As ever with Anne and Henry, history, legend and myth seem to go hand-in-hand. And really, would we have it any other way?
Flat 6, Queen Anne's Court, Windsor, is lot 42A in an auction being held across August 6 and 7, 2025. See more details here, and — as ever with auction properties — prospective buyers should be very careful about doing their due diligence before entering a bid
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
‘Though she be but little, she is fierce’: Everything you didn't know about sparrowhawks
Scourge of the bird feeder and a master of ‘shock and awe’ assassinations, the sparrowhawk pursues its quarry with such tenacity and unpredictability that it often blindsides its prey.
By Mark Cocker Published
-
Country Life's Quiz of the Day, July 31, 2025, is practically perfect in every way
Test your general knowledge in Thursday's quiz.
By Country Life Published
-
A grand manor house with a window taken from Lord Nelson's flagship, set in one of Britain's most beautiful — and quirkiest — villages
Lavenham Hall in Suffolk is on the market, a grand country house with a genuinely unique feature: one of the windows from Lord Nelson’s HMS Foudroyant.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A pretty beach house that brings the Italian Riviera to the coast of West Sussex
Peace, seclusion and grandeur just a few steps from the sea are on offer at this beach house near
By Toby Keel Published
-
Georgian harmony meets 21st century exuberance at a spectacular Cotswolds mansion
Daisy Green is a '21st century Palladian masterpiece' that has come to the market in one of the most sought-after corners of the Cotswolds. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The country house with ‘incredible and unrivalled views’ where De Gaulle met Churchill in the Second World War
Winterdyne isn’t just a country house — it’s a country house that served as the base of the Free French under Charles de Gaulle during the war. Now, it’s looking for a new owner; Annabel Dixon takes a look.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
An achingly traditional country house on the outside... and a wonderful Bohemian surprise within
Bayford House is a classic Georgian home that opens up to reveal a house full of playful design and striking touches. Annabel Dixon takes a look around.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
An ancient manor where a millennium of history and a medieval moat meet a swimming pool and party barn
A medieval manor that was birthplace of one of Henry V's generals, Hempnalls Hall blends fascinating history, enormous character and 21st century comfort.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
One of Scotland's last untouched private islands, with a 'cave house' of your own and dolphins for neighbours
Insh Island, off Scotland’s west coast, has no buildings except a ‘cave house’, zero light pollution and even fewer inhabitants. It is on the market with Savills.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
The catch-22 holding back the property market in Britain — and the clever idea that could take the handbrake off
There's a growing swell of opinion that a Stamp Duty tax break for downsizers could unblock the impasse in the property market. Annabel Dixon explains.
By Annabel Dixon Published