A bohemian paradise is up for sale with pool, stables and endless country charm

Swapping town for country has rarely looked so easily tempting.

How big is too big in a country house? It’s not an easy question to answer, and much will depend on whether you want to graze a few sheep, keep a few horses or build your own nine-hole golf courses. The idea of owning the land for as far as you can see is, of course, a wildly romantic notion — but for most people looking to swap city for country, a few acres can be just ideal.

That, at least, is the thought that sprang to mind when we spotted Pipers Haigh, a gorgeous Edwardian home in the village of Belaugh, which sits on the River Bure a few miles to the north of Norwich, and on the market with Fine & Country at £1.9 million.

In the space of two and a half acres, you’ll get a fine-looking four-bedroom house, a cottage, a coach house, an original greenhouse, stables, a swimming pool, several more outbuildings, and a field which was once a paddock, and easily could be again. Unless you have 17 children, or a desire to open a racing stable, it makes you wonder what more you could need.

Inside, the house is completely charming — particularly with the sitting room which opens up, via a pair of arches, into the library, complete with fitted ladder for those higher-up shelves.

As cosy and delightful as the library is, the heart of the house is the open-plan kitchen-dining-living space, over 40ft long, lit from a skylight above and french windows to the side that head out onto a sheltered patio area.

Eating in the open-plan space isn’t the only option: there’s a good-sized separate dining room as well, with an original fireplace.

The four bedrooms — two of which are en-suite — are all upstairs, as is a fifth room that’s used as a study, but could be another bedroom if needed. The current owners’ fun, bohemian style is just as eloquently expressed in these areas as it is downstairs.

So there you go — pretty much every box ticked, so far as we can see. And it’s even within a mile of a station which runs to central Norwich, from where it’s an easy trip to London or elsewhere. For those looking to swap town for country this year, it’s a wonderfully tempting slice of the world to call your own.

Pipers Haigh is on the market with Fine & Country at £1.9 million — see more details and pictures.