Trending:

Country houses for sale

A bohemian paradise is up for sale with pool, stables and endless country charm

Toby Keel Toby Keel

Swapping town for country has rarely looked so easily tempting.

How big is too big in a country house? It’s not an easy question to answer, and much will depend on whether you want to graze a few sheep, keep a few horses or build your own nine-hole golf courses. The idea of owning the land for as far as you can see is, of course, a wildly romantic notion — but for most people looking to swap city for country, a few acres can be just ideal.

That, at least, is the thought that sprang to mind when we spotted Pipers Haigh, a gorgeous Edwardian home in the village of Belaugh, which sits on the River Bure a few miles to the north of Norwich, and on the market with Fine & Country at £1.9 million.

In the space of two and a half acres, you’ll get a fine-looking four-bedroom house, a cottage, a coach house, an original greenhouse, stables, a swimming pool, several more outbuildings, and a field which was once a paddock, and easily could be again. Unless you have 17 children, or a desire to open a racing stable, it makes you wonder what more you could need.

Recommended videos for you

Inside, the house is completely charming — particularly with the sitting room which opens up, via a pair of arches, into the library, complete with fitted ladder for those higher-up shelves.

As cosy and delightful as the library is, the heart of the house is the open-plan kitchen-dining-living space, over 40ft long, lit from a skylight above and french windows to the side that head out onto a sheltered patio area.

Eating in the open-plan space isn’t the only option: there’s a good-sized separate dining room as well, with an original fireplace.

The four bedrooms — two of which are en-suite — are all upstairs, as is a fifth room that’s used as a study, but could be another bedroom if needed. The current owners’ fun, bohemian style is just as eloquently expressed in these areas as it is downstairs.

So there you go — pretty much every box ticked, so far as we can see. And it’s even within a mile of a station which runs to central Norwich, from where it’s an easy trip to London or elsewhere. For those looking to swap town for country this year, it’s a wonderfully tempting slice of the world to call your own.

Pipers Haigh is on the market with Fine & Country at £1.9 million — see more details and pictures.