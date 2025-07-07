The Mediterranean Magic of Malta
With historic charm, picture-perfect beaches and a welcoming approach to newcomers, Malta represents an appealing option for Mediterranean property hunters. Holly Kirkwood reports.
Almost every time the tectonic plates of human history have shifted between east and west Malta has had a part to play, making it one of Europe’s most strategically important places. From the days of its sophisticated prehistoric civilisations — who erected some of the oldest freestanding structures on Earth — Malta has gone on to be occupied by whichever force was in the ascendancy during major global power shifts from the 11th until the 20th century. Control of Malta passed from the Phoenicians to the Carthaginians, the Romans, the Arabs and The Knights of St. John, until this tiny collection of islands — consisting of Malta, Gozo and Comino — finally gained independence in 1964.
Its colourful history makes Malta today a wonderful hotch-potch of influences: the legacy of the Arabs is evidenced in the Maltese language, while the Knights of St John imported masters in art and architecture from Renaissance Italy to help them to rebuild after the Great Siege in 1565. Nearer to today, 150 years of British rule also left its legacy: the Maltese drive on the left, speak perfect English, and UK visitors can, for once, leave that European socket converter at home.
Visitors can physically see these interweaving layers of history all over the island, not least in Mdina, which served as Malta’s capital city through to the Middle Ages.
Inside its walls, the elegant ochre-colored, sandstone palazzos are perfectly preserved: guests can still walk down a stone staircase as if walking through time, from a 16th century roof terrace all the way to a lower-ground floor cellar with original Roman cobblestones.
Malta’s modern capital, Valletta, has a different feel entirely: it’s a Baroque masterpiece full of ornate townhouses built by wealthy merchants in the 16th and 17th centuries, with interior courtyards, traditional Maltese balconies and rooftop gardens overlooking the sea.
The main island of Malta itself is only 27km across, so nowhere is more than a 40 minute drive, and you’re always within a few minutes of the sea. The climate is sunny and warm throughout the year and there is a selection of wonderfully varied beaches to choose from, including the popular Golden Bay, family-friendly Mellieha Beach, Ghajn Tuffieha in the north, and the crystal clear waters of Gnejna Bay to the west. It’s not just about sun, sea and sand, though: start out from one of the pretty traditional fishing villages such as Marsaxlokk on the south east coast, and you can enjoy a perfect day. Start out with coffee and a swim, followed by a fresh seafood lunch, a scoot around the local market and an afternoon boat tour exploring the islands.
Although much of Malta’s appeal lies in its traditional charms, the archipelago has also established itself as a modern corporate powerhouse, operating a flourishing financial services industry and becoming a hub for the international gaming industry. The upshot is that Malta isn’t reliant on tourism in the way many Mediterranean islands are: its business sector is booming, and actively entrepreneurship is encouraged. This has a knock-on effect in the property market too: it’s the Maltese themselves who buy the majority of the top-end properties which come to the market.
The abolition of the non-dom tax regime in the UK, plus increases in capital gains tax and inheritance tax allowances, also makes Malta increasingly appealing to British business owners, according to Grahame Salt, a director at Frank Salt Real Estate, the largest estate agent chain on the island: ‘Malta has no property taxes or council taxes,’ he explains. ‘There is no inheritance tax and Malta does not tax on wealth or on worldwide income. The country only taxes an individual on income remitted into the Island.
‘For these reasons the various residence programmes available for both EU and also Non-EU nationals are extremely popular. The islands are increasingly attracting more and more HNWIs drawn to our beautiful climate, lifestyle as well as these attractive residence conditions.’
Making the move: Three properties for sale in Malta
Fort St Angelo, €1,950,000
This unique apartment in one of Malta’s most sought-after waterside locations, Fort St Angelo, enjoys open views of the Grand Harbour, Kalkara and Valletta.
Situated within the Special Designated Area of St Angelo Mansions and immaculately renovated by its current owners, the apartment comes fully furnished and features two sitting rooms, a dining room and a fully-fitted kitchen. The master bedroom suite boasts a walk-in wardrobe and a further room space which could function as a writing room study or even a gym.
Further accommodation includes a second bedroom, a study/guest bedroom and a second bathroom. A single car garage underneath the apartment is included in the price.
See more details via franksalt.com.mt or Whatsapp +99474340
Qormi, €13,000,000
Dating back to 1589 this grand palazzo in Qormi was almost certainly built as a home for a high-ranking member of the Knights of St John and is located between Valletta on the coast and the airport.
Outside its spacious walled gardens are studded with fruit trees, and feature a private pool and a large terrace. Inside are a generous central courtyard and a succession of grand reception rooms, plus a minimum of five bedroom suites.
The architectural features are truly remarkable and include artisan stone carvings throughout while the private chapel remains in excellent condition.
More details via franksalt.com.mt or Whatsapp +99474340
Madliena, €5,200,000
This modern villa in Madliena enjoys exceptional sea and countryside views in one of the most sought-after locations on the island.
Built on nearly 500sq m of land, this modern home has a brilliant indoor-outdoor flow and features two kitchens, four double bedrooms, a cinema room, gym, a games room, a chic pool deck and a two-car lock-up garage.
All mod-cons are built in from an intelligent home system to top level security, making this villa a perfect lock-up and leave Mediterannean retreat.
franksalt.com.mt or Whatsapp +99474340
