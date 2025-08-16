Three homes down by the Thames, perfect for those who love messing about on boats

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A beautiful, unlisted home full of character is always a great find, and Glenmead — in the exclusive Quarrywood Road, Marlow — is just that. This splendid riverside villa sits in just under an acre of lovely private grounds, with 150ft of river frontage with direct access to the Thames, a deep-water mooring, a full-size tennis court and pavilion and uninterrupted views of Lock Island and Marlow Church.

It was originally built in the 1920s and altered in the 1950s, with the addition of the striking neo-Georgian stucco façade, sash windows and portico entrance.

Hamptons sold the house in 2015 to the present owners, who have modernised and improved the interior with an extensive programme of renovation that has seen the installation of a new kitchen and new bathrooms, with cosmetic redecoration throughout.

The property offers 5,168sq ft of light-filled living space on three floors, including a reception hall, four reception rooms, a study, state-of-the-art kitchen, wine cellar, domestic offices and six double bedrooms with bathrooms en suite. Amenities include a gym, games room/studio and extensive private parking.

For sale via Hamptons — see more pictures and details.

(Image credit: Savills)

A three-bedroom flat, second-floor flat on a small island in the Thames, linked by a footbridge to the centre of Henley.

The agent's description of it as a 'penthouse' might initially seem a little fanciful, but it's the entire top floor for sale, with 1125 sq ft, river views on three sides and balconies on two, and there is mooring for boats in the communal gardens.

While you're living on the water, the property is linked to land and there's a separate garage included.

For sale via Savills at £850,000 — see more details.

(Image credit: Ballards)

You can practically stick your feet out of the door and tip your toes in the river at this seven-bedroom detached house in a village near Reading, right where the Thames meets the Loddon.

The price includes the house, gardens and even a cottage on the grounds.

(Image credit: Ballards)

The catch? As the pictures here show, the place is crying out for a refurbishment, having been in the same family for 80-odd years. But the work will surely be worth doing for a house which includes mooring, riparian rights and is close to Wargrave station, making it commutable to London.

For sale via Ballards — see more details.