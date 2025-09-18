A classic oast house on the outside, a wild architectural fantasy inside, and just down the road from one of Kent's best grammar schools

‘I assume I know what I’m going to see when asked to visit a Grade II-listed oast and barn conversion,’ says Linda Wesson, director at Hamptons. ‘I get to see a lot.

‘But I was blown away by the incredible juxtaposition and the importance of the architectural feats at Joldwynds.’

It must take a fair amount to surprise Wesson : she has more than three decades’ experience in the prime and country house market under her belt.

But there’s no doubt, the property in question, Joldwynds, really is a smorgasbord of architectural styles. ‘The property's evolution across the ages is a real treat to explore,’ adds Wesson.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

On sale for £2,300,000 , the 18th century Joldwynds started life as a traditional Kent oast house with two barns, but in the 1930s it was transformed by Wilfred Greene, who was Master of the Rolls at the time. Greene is believed to have commissioned architect Oliver Hill, a pupil of the Edwin Lutyens , to convert the agricultural buildings into an ‘entertainment complex’.

The current owners, both engineers, bought Joldwynds in the 1980s and have taken the property one step further. They have turned it into a fascinating family home, putting their own contemporary stamp on it along the way.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Where to kick off our tour of extraordinary four-bedroom home, located on the edge of Sandhurst, a village on the Kent-East Sussex border? The central barn seems a good place, with its original oak frame and medieval-style leaded light windows. It has been fashioned into a vast reception room with a galleried landing above, and the effect is hugely impressive: ‘cathedral-like proportions’ say Hamptons’ details, and while that’s a bit of a stretch — even Britain’s smallest cathedral could swallow the room comfortably — you can at least see what they’re driving at.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This historic part of the home has been layered with modern touches: see the huge circular window that floods the piano with natural light and the glass panel that separates the dining room and drawing room.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Hamptons) (Image credit: Hamptons) (Image credit: Hamptons) (Image credit: Hamptons) (Image credit: Hamptons) (Image credit: Hamptons)

An arched colonnade has also been cleverly integrated thanks to a set of sliding glass doors positioned discreetly and snugly behind.

It’s in this part of the house that you’ll also find a utility room and a ‘guest bedroom suite’.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

The roundel of the oast is similarly striking, featuring Portuguese tiles and a sweeping staircase. With a little imagination, this room could be reincarnated. Perhaps as a theatrical dining room with a circular table?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hamptons) (Image credit: Hamptons)

And now for an altogether different aesthetic: the smooth, sleek lines of the contemporary kitchen. Housed in an extension and reached via a glazed walkway, it’s home to a large central island by Leicht, integrated appliances by Miele and Quooker, and sliding glass doors on two sides. One side opens to a courtyard, while the other opens out onto the garden.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hamptons) (Image credit: Hamptons) (Image credit: Hamptons)

Stretching out beyond the kitchen is an indoor swimming pool ‘complex’, which knocks the socks of many others we’ve seen. It offers a space to prep food, indoor and outdoor eating and seating areas, and an ‘ingeniously-designed shower room’. It also boasts a ‘living’ roof and two walls consisting solely of sliding glass doors. On warmer days, I bet you could quite easily spend the entire day and evening here with absolutely no need to go into the main house.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Upstairs at Joldwynds, the main bedroom has a distinctly 1930s feel to it, with an Art Deco-inspired built-in bed surround. The ensuite bathroom is no less quirky, with a dark colour palette and a funky bright red bath. There are two further bedrooms (one with an ensuite bathroom) and a shower room.

Also on this first floor, more unusually, is a sitting room. With a wood burning stove, Juliet balcony, shelves packed with books, and a solid-looking desk, this looks like a cosy spot to hide away.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hamptons) (Image credit: Hamptons)

Joldwynds is not what you’d describe as ‘shy’ - and the colour scheme is no exception. The owners have embraced vibrant shades of red, green, and blue. It is, for the most part, about as far away from ‘greige’ as you can get.

‘The use of colour at Joldwynds is joyous. Again, not what you expect in a period conversion, but it works, the whole house feels truly unique. It's exceptional,’ says Wesson.

‘From the Portuguese tiles in the roundel to the vibrant contemporary styling throughout, this home exudes warmth and character while respecting its historic structure.’

As you might expect from engineers, design and detail are part and parcel of the most recent transformation. There’s programmable, motion-controlled lighting design by Delmatic, air con in the main bedroom, full-height, powder-coated aluminium glazed windows and doors, and a four-person lift between ground and first floor.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Outside too, no stone has been left unturned. The two-plus acres of grounds include immaculately-kept lawn, a wildflower terrace, fountain, and a pretty wooded area. The tranquility is ‘just delicious’, says Wesson.

‘No car noise, no aeroplanes – just nature for company. Joldwynds is surrounded by beautiful countryside with far-reaching southerly views, yet you're not isolated.’

(Image credit: Hamptons)

(Image credit: Hamptons)

The house is less than four miles from Hawkhurst, where there’s an independent cinema and a Waitrose, normally a handy barometer of an area.

In Wesson’s view, the location ticks several boxes: ‘This pocket of Kent is highly desirable and a wonderful place to live. The local food production with the artisanal wine and beer producers makes this area a gastronomic delight.

‘There's easy access to Europe, close proximity to the coast — Rye is super-close — and you're in the catchment area of Cranbrook School, one of the best grammar schools in the country.’