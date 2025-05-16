Curiosity abounds in Kent at Flimwell Grange, where an old brandy vat is now a pool house
This period delight is full of curious treasures, and offers outstanding views of the Garden of England.
Nothing will ever impress me more than the creativity of the country-house owner. To most people, the presence on your property of a large wooden brandy vat would likely be something of an inconvenience, unless you had plans to make some brandy. To the owners of Flimwell Grange, it was an opportunity.
Every good swimming pool needs a pool house, and Flimwell Grange is no different. And what better way to re-use a large wooden brandy vat than to turn it into a poolhouse. So there it stands, next to the 40ft by 16ft swimming pool, one of many curios to be found in this six-bedroom home near Wadhurst in Kent.
Flimwell Grange is for sale with John D Wood and Co for a price of £2.35 million. There is much to love here, aside from the clever re-use of old liquor storage. The property sits in an elevated position, with commanding views of the surrounding Kent countryside, and is spacious and well-presented to boot.
Set over three floors, the property offers more than 8,300sq ft of space, which has been transformed into a super entertaining space and family home. Reception rooms about, with Flimwell Grange offering a drawing room, dining room, sitting room, games room and a private study. A spacious kitchen/breakfast room is the heart of the home.
A particular highlight is the principal bedroom suite on the first floor, which features an en-suite bathroom with a sauna, as well as its own private balcony for added view-enjoying. The orientation of the property is particularly well-suited for enjoying the sun set.
The gardens and grounds are extensive, featuring lawned areas as well as a variety of trees, such as monkey puzzle, oak, sweet chestnut and Scots pine. Amenities on-site include the swimming pool with brandy vat, a tennis court, and a substantial hangar with a roller door and vehicle inspection pit. There is also an unconverted barn. In total, about 16 acres of glorious Kent to play with.
Flimwell Grange is for sale with John D Wood & Co for £2.35 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
