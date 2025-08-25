A micro estate for sale in west Wales shows that the best things come in small packages. In this case, three of them
Brithdir is a remarkable collection of properties centred around a lake and just five miles from the sea.
We here at Country Life Towers are always looking for some of the finest homes and estates from the UK and abroad. It would perhaps not be a surprise to you that a lot of these homes and estates are traditionally quite expensive. As it turns out, buying several thousand acres of Scotland doesn’t come cheap. Not in this economy.
There’s no doubt that wealth can create amazing things. The great country houses of Britain, despite some necessary questions about where that wealth came from, have created great works of art. But I think it’s also important to celebrate good taste and great execution in places you wouldn’t expect to find them, such as at this collection of cottages in Llandysul, Wales.
For sale with Savills for a guide price of £975,000, Brithdir is a remarkable micro estate of some three homes set in about two acres and a mere five miles from the coast at Penbryn and Llangrannog. It might be one of the more inspiring properties I’ve ever seen.
The estate comprises the main house (Felin Brithdir), a historic mill (The Old Mill) and a blacksmiths cottage (Ty’r Gof). There is also a lakeside cabin, two Dutch barns, a lake (what use is a lakeside cabin without a lake, after all) and beautiful gardens and grounds.
The main house offers three bedrooms, the cottage one bedroom, the Old Mill two bedrooms and the lakeside cottage also can be slept in. Room for you, your family and plenty of friends.
You might think it’s a lot of work looking after four properties and you are probably correct. The good news is that the current owners have done it all. All the properties have been lovingly restored to a high standard, and feature all the hallmarks of the West Wales vernacular: solid stone walls, quarry-tile floors and timber-panelled walls. Where modern touches can be found, they blend seamlessly with the period charm in the very DNA of these properties.
And the icing on the cake is surely the gardens, centred around the fabulous lake. Lots of lawn, beautiful borders, mature trees and places to sit and enjoy it all. Perfection from start to finish.
Felin Brithdir and its micro estate is for sale with Savills for £975,000. For more information and pictures, click here.
James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.
