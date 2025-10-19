Five superb country homes, from under £1 million to £20 million, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Over 25,000 sq ft, 40 acres and a wonderful setting in the countryside near Sevenoaks, with easy access to London. This historic house has been superbly refurbished, and sits within grounds landscaped by Decimus Burton.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

A stone-built, five-bedroom cottage with courtyard, landscaped garden and plenty of space: there's over 5,000 sq ft of accommodation, quite a find at this sub-£1m price.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

A converted mill that blends old and new in the utterly charming village of Bradford-on-Avon, with six bedrooms, 17 acres, stables and paddocl.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This early Georgian farmhouse has glorious views over the surrounding countryside, its own weaving driveway approach, and permission is in place to add a fifth bedroom should you choose.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Effortlessly stylish and with a location near Calne, this property has an eight bedroom main house, plus annexe and cottage — and superb leisure facilities into the bargain.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via — see more details and pictures.

