Five superb country homes, from under £1 million to £20 million, as seen in Country Life
Our look at some the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life in the past week includes a Wiltshire dream home and a vast Kent mansion that's an easy commute to the City.
Kent — £20 million
Over 25,000 sq ft, 40 acres and a wonderful setting in the countryside near Sevenoaks, with easy access to London. This historic house has been superbly refurbished, and sits within grounds landscaped by Decimus Burton.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Northamptonshire — £985,000
A stone-built, five-bedroom cottage with courtyard, landscaped garden and plenty of space: there's over 5,000 sq ft of accommodation, quite a find at this sub-£1m price.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Wiltshire — £2.75 million
A converted mill that blends old and new in the utterly charming village of Bradford-on-Avon, with six bedrooms, 17 acres, stables and paddocl.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Buckginhamshire — £1.5 million
This early Georgian farmhouse has glorious views over the surrounding countryside, its own weaving driveway approach, and permission is in place to add a fifth bedroom should you choose.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Wiltshire — £6.5 million
Effortlessly stylish and with a location near Calne, this property has an eight bedroom main house, plus annexe and cottage — and superb leisure facilities into the bargain.
For sale via — see more details and pictures.
For sale via — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
The curious case of Cecil Beaton and Madame X
When he noticed an uncanny resemblance between John Singer Sargent’s painting of Virginie Gautreau and a Cecil Beaton portrait of Leslie Caron, Patrick Monahan called on the Hollywood Golden Age actress to investigate.
By Patrick Monahan Published
-
The great house that's 'a magnificent scrapbook of cherry-picked ideas', and 'one of the most compelling products of Britain’s 18th-century love affair with Antiquity'
John Goodall looks at the sources of inspiration behind the design for the magnificently idiosyncratic West Wycombe Park in Buckinghamshire.
By John Goodall Published