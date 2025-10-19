Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Five superb country homes, from under £1 million to £20 million, as seen in Country Life

Our look at some the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life in the past week includes a Wiltshire dream home and a vast Kent mansion that's an easy commute to the City.

Property for Sale
A house with a view: this sprawling mansion in the hills near Sevenoaks really has to be seen.
(Image credit: Knight Frank)
Toby Keel's avatar
By
published
in Features

Kent — £20 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Over 25,000 sq ft, 40 acres and a wonderful setting in the countryside near Sevenoaks, with easy access to London. This historic house has been superbly refurbished, and sits within grounds landscaped by Decimus Burton.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Northamptonshire — £985,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

A stone-built, five-bedroom cottage with courtyard, landscaped garden and plenty of space: there's over 5,000 sq ft of accommodation, quite a find at this sub-£1m price.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Wiltshire — £2.75 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

A converted mill that blends old and new in the utterly charming village of Bradford-on-Avon, with six bedrooms, 17 acres, stables and paddocl.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Buckginhamshire — £1.5 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This early Georgian farmhouse has glorious views over the surrounding countryside, its own weaving driveway approach, and permission is in place to add a fifth bedroom should you choose.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Wiltshire — £6.5 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Effortlessly stylish and with a location near Calne, this property has an eight bedroom main house, plus annexe and cottage — and superb leisure facilities into the bargain.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via — see more details and pictures.

Property for sale

Property for sale

For sale via — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

Latest