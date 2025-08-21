The distinctive and historic home that might just be 'one of Dorset’s most picturesque'

Down in Dorset, James Toogood of Savills Country Department quotes a guide price of £2.95m for the distinctive and historic Manor House in the charming village of Hammoon in Hardy country, four miles from Sturminster Newton and nine from Blandford Forum, within the sought-after Blackmore Vale.

Widely recognised as one of Dorset’s most picturesque houses, the Grade II*-listed Manor House, set in just under eight acres of gardens and paddocks with frontage and fishing rights on the River Stour, dates from the 16th century with a 17th-century wing and alterations from the 19th and 21st centuries.

Built partly of stone and part timber-frame under a mainly thatched roof, the house was the subject of a major renovation undertaken in 2014 by the current owners. This included renewal of the electrical, plumbing and heating systems, and the repair and re-ridging of the entire thatched roof.

The three floors of the main house provide more than 6,400sq ft of atmospheric living space. On the ground floor are a large reception hall, impressive drawing and dining rooms, a study, snug, kitchen/breakfast room, utilities and garden room.

The first floor houses the principal and guest bedrooms with bathrooms en suite, four further bedrooms and a family bathroom; a games room and storage occupies the second floor.

In 2019, two adjoining barns were converted and are run as holiday lets, but could serve as family or guest accommodation, having a total of four double bedrooms, three en-suite bathrooms, two kitchens, under-floor heating and wood-burning stoves.

The Manor takes its name from the De Mohun family, who held numerous West Country estates after the Norman Conquest. In the late 15th century, it passed by marriage to the Trenchard family, in whose hands it remained until 1818.

Later owned by Viscount Portman, then Capt William Brown and, from 1937, by the Baptist Union, it was home to the Frampton family from 1946 until 2012, when it was bought by the present owners.

The Manor House in Hammoon is for sale at £2.95 million via Savills — see more details and pictures.