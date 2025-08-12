The perfect summer house? A country home, beach house and rural escape rolled into one in a prime spot in Sussex
If there's a finer house than Grangewood House in which to enjoy the summer, we'd love to see it. Penny Churchill takes a look.
Who can resist the charms of Sussex-by-the-Sea? For those unable to, the Lewes office of Strutt & Parker is handling the £3.55m sale of imposing, Grade II-listed Grangewood House.
The main picture at the top of this page says it all about the main selling point: this is a house which stands in peaceful seclusion on the edge of the clifftop village of Fairlight, East Sussex, surrounded by the glorious countryside of the High Weald National Landscape, three miles from Hastings and eight miles from Rye. As blazing weather continues, what a temptation to run down the steps and dive into the swimming pool surrounded by Grangewood’s 7¾ acres of spectacular ornamental gardens.
Built of the same ashlar stone as nearby Fairlight Hall, Grangewood dates from 1825 and was probably designed as the vicarage to Fairlight’s village church of St Andrew.
For sale at a guide price of £3.55m, the house offers 8,942sq ft of gracious and refined accommodation, including a 36ft kitchen and dining area on the ground floor, a large dining area with a ceiling lantern skylight and a sunny conservatory with sweeping views across the surrounding High Weald.
There is much more among the seven reception rooms: there's a music room and an art studio, and a cellar that is set up as a cinema room and a home gym, as well as useful home storage.
There are also seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, with a wealth of interior Victorian detail and captivating distant views of the coast.
And then again, we come back to the gardens: as well as the pool there is a sun terrace, and a pool house with a kitchenette and shower.
There is also a maze, a vegetable garden — complete with raised beds and fruit cages — plus, just beyond the landscaped gardens, areas of peaceful meadow and woodland. It's beach house, country house and rural escape rolled in to one.
Grangewood House is for sale via Strutt & Parker at £3.55m — see more details and pictures.
