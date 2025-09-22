Hammocks, streams and kooky charm at this 18th century barn in a hopelessly bucolic spot in the Sussex countryside

Barn conversions are always fun to come across, not least because they tend to be charming buildings in beautiful countryside settings. Too often, though, the (understandable) desire to create a comfortable, modern, functional home within the original shell leads to too much of the charm being stripped out.

It's a joy, then, to come across a converted agricultural building that really embraces its origins, both in the obvious ways — retaining original timbers — and the more subtle ways, in embracing the kooky charm and setting, as well as the Grand Designs-style ambition. And that brings us to The Barn, an 18th century threshing barn set in six acres on the edge of Nutley, with direct access to Ashdown Forest. It's on the market for £2,250,000 .

Even as you approach the property, it's clear that the traditional beauty of this 300-year-old building has been kept intact, while the glimpse of the harp through the window hints at the unusual and creative home that awaits within.

Step inside and it’s a story of striking architectural details, where a web of exposed timber beams have been layered with contemporary and somewhat eccentric finishes, from the rough-hewn furniture to the wild variety of textures and timbers, including crystal sinks perched on top of wooden ledges, and hammocks draped from the ceilings.

The double-height drawing room is one of the stars here, with a spectacular vaulted ceiling and a wall of glazing. It includes a cosy snug area with an Inglenook fireplace as well as a galleried mezzanine floor, which serves as a library.

To top it all off, there’s a couple of hammocks tied to the beams. If you were to tuck yourself into one and soak up the sweeping views outside, I bet you could almost believe you were on holiday or a retreat.

But that’s not the only reason why this property stands out. Threshing barns are increasingly rare, according to the selling agent — and this one has the bonus of being unlisted.

‘This is very much a lifestyle barn — everything has been hand-selected, handcrafted and ethically sourced, from antique doors shipped from Bali and India, to brushed concrete kitchen worktops and bespoke joinery throughout,’ says Claire Carter, associate director at agents John D Wood & Co.

Elsewhere on the main floor you'll find the hall, a bedroom, shower room featuring a petite stained glass window, and a utility room.

On the lower ground floor, the kitchen has more of a pared-back look. It’s a blend of wooden and stainless steel cabinetry, concrete countertops, reclaimed wooden floorboards, and limestone plaster walls. The simple decor belies the fact that it’s kitted out with high-end appliances, such as a professional grade Wolf range cooker, double ovens, fridge drawers and freezer.

The kitchen embraces its lush surroundings, thanks in part to swathes of glazing. As Carter explains: ‘The kitchen is a highlight: the windows fold right back so you’re cooking almost among the willow trees outside, with a walk-in pantry and top-end appliances.’

Up above on the first floor, the main bedroom is another highlight, with a vaulted ceiling, windows at floor level, fitted wardrobes, a dressing room and ensuite bathroom. There are a further two bedrooms and a bathroom on this floor.

Here, as elsewhere, what was probably once a draft barn is cosy and warm in the winter: there is double glazing and underfloor heating, so you can banish thoughts of chilly nights.

Eagle-eyed readers may have spotted on the floorplan a self-contained one-bedroom annexe on the ground floor. It comes complete with a kitchen and bathroom — the perfect set-up for multi-generational living, guest accommodation, or a holiday let.

But that’s not all. There’s also a refurbished standalone barn that could also be used for accommodation (if you can get planning consent). It’s currently established as an open-plan office and workshop and includes a bijou kitchen and bathroom.

The six acres of gardens and grounds — and the views — are just as much of a selling point as the thouse itself. There are two organic kitchen gardens, greenhouses, a traditional eco roundhouse nestled into the hillside, and a bespoke treehouse.

There’s also a stream that runs through the parcel of land, which runs dry in the summer, and four spring-fed fishponds. Halcyon days indeed.

‘What makes it so special is how the house blends with its natural surroundings,' adds Carter.

'There are fruit and vegetable gardens, outdoor showers, and even a traditional mud-built roundhouse for campfires or meditation.

‘It offers extraordinary quality and character, set within six acres that are wonderfully private yet easy to manage, with the Ashdown Forest on your doorstep.

‘It would suit a family - with ancillary accommodation for relatives or guests — or equally someone wanting to run a business from home. It’s an incredibly rare opportunity.’