An eight-bedroom wonder in East Sussex where the outdoors are an adventure

For the past 23 years, Old Middleton, an unlisted house set within the South Downs National Park in East Sussex, has been a cherished family home. It stands two miles from the centre of Ditchling, which has two pubs, a café, surgery and a post office, and both footpaths and bridleways lead straight from the house and disappear up into the Downs. Everything sets the stage for a blissful rural upbringing.

‘We have four boys, all grown up now, but they were forever playing football, cricket and tennis and bringing their friends to the house,’ explains owner Sophy Chetwood, who, with her husband, has now put the house on the market and is looking to downsize. The property is for sale with Hamptons for £3.75 million.

‘The boys would build camps in the wood and they’d be outdoors the whole time — it’s such a safe environment. When we bought Old Middleton, we’d moved from London and couldn’t believe the difference that the house, the setting and being surrounded by Nature made to our family.’

Dating, in part, from the 17th century, the eight-bedroom house has an attractive Queen Anne frontage. Having been extended over the years at different times, there is now abundant space for both entertaining and everyday living, across a vast vaulted kitchen/breakfast room with an Aga; a games room, which is currently home to a ping-pong table; and a 32ft drawing room.

The dual-aspect main bedroom occupies the entire southern elevation of the first floor, offering glorious rural views. There are a further four bedrooms with three bath or shower rooms on this floor, as well as three bedrooms and a study with a bathroom on the top floor.

Joanna Cocking, head of private office and prime at Hamptons, describes the setting as ‘frankly idyllic’ and there is plenty to keep young people occupied at home. The gardens of 5½ acres include a croquet or marquee lawn, heated swimming pool, outdoor sauna and secluded all-weather tennis court.

The property also comes with about 14 acres of agricultural land. Leading from the driveway is a set of outbuildings arranged around a courtyard, which features a flint-walled home office with fibre broadband and under-floor heating, as well as a double garage, log store and workshop.

Beyond is an unconverted two-storey barn, which could be transformed into ancillary accommodation or a party room and teenage den, subject to obtaining the necessary consents. The coast is a 25-minute drive away and trains to London from Haywards Heath take just over 45 minutes.

Old Middleton is for sale with Hamptons for £3.75 million. For more information and pictures, click here.