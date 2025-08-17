19 outstanding country homes, from £450,000 to £20 million, as seen in Country Life

Guernsey — £20,000,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

This newly-built mansion in a prime spot in Guernsey has seven acres, 17,000sq ft and its own private lake.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Not only is it an extraordinary property, it's one of the best locations on the island, with a wonderful beach, a superb golf course and the charming open spaces of L'Ancresse Common pretty much on the doorstep.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £5,750,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

An 11,500sq ft house with magnificent views, full of character — particularly with the stained glass cupola above the sweeping staircase. Yet it's deceptively new: just 30 years old, and is for sale for the first time.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

The main house is in a lot with 38 acres of land, but a further 80 or so acres are available as a separate lot.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Northamptonshire — £900,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A huge opportunity at this gorgeous 18th century farmhouse with a wonderful rural location, but in need of updating inside.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Dorset — £3,000,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

In the hills above Lyme Regis, a wonderfully-renovated thatched house set in charming grounds.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

There are five bedrooms, a wine cellar and a separate coach house among the many selling points.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

East Riding of Yorkshire — £2,500,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

One of the most outstanding country houses in East Yorkshire with eight bedrooms, coach House, swimming pool, tennis court and immaculate gardens.

(Image credit: Blenkin & Co)

For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

West Sussex — £2,000,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A substantial six-bedroom property with open-plan living room and kitchen, balcony, large gardens, summerhouse and parking for several cars.

For sale with Charles Wycherlye. See more pictures and details for this property.

Gloucestershire — £1,900,000

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

An elegant Cotswolds mill house, beautifully presented with a two-bedroom cottage, situated in the pretty hamlet of The Vatch.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

East Sussex — £1,650,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A handsome property with traditional farmhouse style façade and modern features including cinema room and climate-controlled wine cellar.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Devon — £1,650,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

An 18th-century farmhouse set in the Blackdown Hills, offering rare seclusion and easy access to the Jurassic Coast, Exeter and Taunton.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cornwall — £1,595,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A character coastal five-bedroom luxury home with gardens and outbuildings, close to Watergate Bay. Currently a successful holiday let.

For sale with ChartsEdge. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £1,500,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A traditional, Grade II-listed five-bedroom country house including period features, annexe and double cart barn with planning permission to convert, set in just under an acre of grounds.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cumbria — £850,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Quirky, charming and offering an idyllic country life: ride in the morning, hit the beach in the afternoon, then enjoy sundowners on the deck.

For sale with EXP UK. See more pictures and details for this property.

East Sussex — £795,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A beautifully presented detached four-bedroom home with gated entrance, large driveway, double garage and mature gardens of 0.3 acres.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £700,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Dating back to the 16th century, this Grade II listed period four-bedroom home blends its rich heritage with contemporary comforts.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Suffolk — £625,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A picturesque period cottage with new kitchen and landscaped gardens, in a tucked away village setting close to Snape and the Suffolk Heritage Coast.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

Highland — £448,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A delightful category B-listed detached dwelling with a walled garden, located in a conservation village on the Black Isle.

For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details for this property.

Derbyshire — £1,750,000

(Image credit: Bennet Samways)

An exceptional country residence with a beautifully presented four-bedroom detached farmhouse, annexes, equestrian facilities and 10.9 acres.

For sale with Bennett Samways. See more pictures and details for this property.

Surrey — £900,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A well-presented three-bedroom character cottage with detached studio annexe, car port and large garden, located in the centre of the village.

For sale with Terra Cotta. See more pictures and details for this property.

Derbyshire — £875,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A four-bedroom home with detached garden room, large workshop and ample parking set in approx. 3.8 acres of gardens, a paddock and wooded area.