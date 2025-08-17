19 outstanding country homes, from £450,000 to £20 million, as seen in Country Life
A spectacular country house in Yorkshire and an enormously impressive Channel Islands retreat are among the stand-out homes on the market this week.
This newly-built mansion in a prime spot in Guernsey has seven acres, 17,000sq ft and its own private lake.
Not only is it an extraordinary property, it's one of the best locations on the island, with a wonderful beach, a superb golf course and the charming open spaces of L'Ancresse Common pretty much on the doorstep.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
An 11,500sq ft house with magnificent views, full of character — particularly with the stained glass cupola above the sweeping staircase. Yet it's deceptively new: just 30 years old, and is for sale for the first time.
The main house is in a lot with 38 acres of land, but a further 80 or so acres are available as a separate lot.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
A huge opportunity at this gorgeous 18th century farmhouse with a wonderful rural location, but in need of updating inside.
For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.
In the hills above Lyme Regis, a wonderfully-renovated thatched house set in charming grounds.
There are five bedrooms, a wine cellar and a separate coach house among the many selling points.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
East Riding of Yorkshire — £2,500,000
One of the most outstanding country houses in East Yorkshire with eight bedrooms, coach House, swimming pool, tennis court and immaculate gardens.
For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.
A substantial six-bedroom property with open-plan living room and kitchen, balcony, large gardens, summerhouse and parking for several cars.
For sale with Charles Wycherlye. See more pictures and details for this property.
An elegant Cotswolds mill house, beautifully presented with a two-bedroom cottage, situated in the pretty hamlet of The Vatch.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
A handsome property with traditional farmhouse style façade and modern features including cinema room and climate-controlled wine cellar.
For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
An 18th-century farmhouse set in the Blackdown Hills, offering rare seclusion and easy access to the Jurassic Coast, Exeter and Taunton.
For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.
A character coastal five-bedroom luxury home with gardens and outbuildings, close to Watergate Bay. Currently a successful holiday let.
For sale with ChartsEdge. See more pictures and details for this property.
A traditional, Grade II-listed five-bedroom country house including period features, annexe and double cart barn with planning permission to convert, set in just under an acre of grounds.
For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.
Quirky, charming and offering an idyllic country life: ride in the morning, hit the beach in the afternoon, then enjoy sundowners on the deck.
For sale with EXP UK. See more pictures and details for this property.
A beautifully presented detached four-bedroom home with gated entrance, large driveway, double garage and mature gardens of 0.3 acres.
For sale with Wood & Pilcher. See more pictures and details for this property.
Dating back to the 16th century, this Grade II listed period four-bedroom home blends its rich heritage with contemporary comforts.
For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.
A picturesque period cottage with new kitchen and landscaped gardens, in a tucked away village setting close to Snape and the Suffolk Heritage Coast.
For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.
A delightful category B-listed detached dwelling with a walled garden, located in a conservation village on the Black Isle.
For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details for this property.
An exceptional country residence with a beautifully presented four-bedroom detached farmhouse, annexes, equestrian facilities and 10.9 acres.
For sale with Bennett Samways. See more pictures and details for this property.
A well-presented three-bedroom character cottage with detached studio annexe, car port and large garden, located in the centre of the village.
For sale with Terra Cotta. See more pictures and details for this property.
A four-bedroom home with detached garden room, large workshop and ample parking set in approx. 3.8 acres of gardens, a paddock and wooded area.
For sale with John German. See more pictures and details for this property.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
