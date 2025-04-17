Sip tea and laugh at your neighbours in this seaside Norfolk home with a watchtower
On Cliff Hill in Gorleston, one home is taller than all the others. It could be yours.
In 1930, William van Alen wanted to design the tallest building in the world. His problem was that H. Craig Severance also wanted to build the tallest building in the world. Van Alen was the architect of the Chrysler building, while Severance was in charge of 40 Wall Street. How to win?
What van Alen did was hide the spire of the Chrysler building inside the crown of the building, and then wait until 40 Wall Street was finished. For a month, Severance’s building was the tallest, until van Alen revealed his spire, and victory was his.
I assume that something similar, albeit on a smaller scale, took place on the mean streets of Cliff Hill in Gorleston. For number 24 on this street is just a bit taller than all the other period homes that flank it, courtesy of this magnificent lookout on its roof. It is for sale with Sowerbys for £550,000.
More homes should have lookouts, if you ask me. How else are you to appreciate a view, or be able to see your enemies approaching from afar? How else are you supposed to enjoy a cup of tea while looking down on your pathetic neighbours? All of these are very reasonable things to consider.
Number 24 Cliff Hill is listed Grade II and dates back to the 1850s, and is very much of the rich Victorian seaside tradition. Set over three floors (four floors, if you include the lookout), the property offers five bedrooms and bags of character.
Highlights include the first floor sitting room, to maximise sea views, the garden room, the snug and of course the lookout itself. Plenty of period features remain, making this an elegant home in one of Norfolk’s better seaside towns.
But that’s not all. The property comes with a separate two-storey accommodation space, that could serve a variety of uses, a basement and a very well planted and spacious garden to the rear. Gorleston itself offers plenty in the way of things to do, should you be tempted to leave your lookout.
24, Cliff Hill, is for sale with Sowerbys for £550,000. For more information and pictures, click here
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
