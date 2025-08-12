A six-bedroom modern masterpiece mere minutes from Europe's best golf course

‘I’ve got a thing about gated things,’ a colleague carelessly said as she walked away. How was I to know whether this thing was good or bad? It was about Sotogrande, a place I have never been to and know not much about.

First impressions count, and my first and so far only impression of Sotogrande landed in my inbox last week. It was this house, which goes in one way, and also in another. I think the terms are ‘Modernist’ and contemporary. It is called Villa Stern, and it is for sale with Luxury Portfolio International for many millions of Euros (€5,060,000).

(Image credit: Cork Oak Mansion)

There are houses that are expensive and there are houses that look expensive. This place is both. The sweeping lines, the large windows, the open-plan living spaces, the pool, even the materials. It all feels decidedly futuristic and expensive. Who lives here? Someone who drives a very nice modern car and potentially has had multiple run-ins with agents from MI6.

Unsurprisingly, the property comes with just about every kind of amenity imaginable. Six bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 1,000sq m of living space over three floors, there is lots of room to do things — whether that be hosting parties or just marveling that your home resembles a spaceship.

(Image credit: Cork Oak Mansion)

(Image credit: Cork Oak Mansion)

Other features include, but are not limited to, a wellness area with spa, gym and sauna, and an outdoor pool with a water mirror, as well as indoor pool in case it rains I guess. It is also state-of-the-art when it comes to energy, using solar panels, storage batteries and a geothermal system. According to the agents, it is entirely self-sufficient.

There is plenty to do nearby too, if golf and polo are your thing (which they surely must be). The property sits in a 2,000sq m plot within the Los Alcronocales Natural Park, and is part of the Real Club de Golf de Valderrama, which is one of the finest courses in Europe (it hosted the Ryder Cup in 1997).

(Image credit: Cork Oak Mansion)

(Image credit: Cork Oak Mansion)

That’s all very fascinating, but I am just taken by the shapes and the contours of this place. A home of architectural splendour, albeit one behind a gate. So far, things seem to be pretty good.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Villa Stern in Sotogrande is for sale with Luxury Portfolio International for €5,060,000. For more information and pictures, click here.