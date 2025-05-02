A six bedroom Grade II-listed hall set in eight acres of serene grounds in Norfolk

Some 10 miles north-west of Norwich and 2½ miles from the medieval market town of Reepham, Ben Rivett of Savills in Norwich has overseen the launch — at a guide price of £1.7m — of handsome, Grade II-listed Brandiston Hall, set in eight acres of wonderful gardens and grounds on the edge of Brandiston village.

It boasts 17th-century origins with later remodelling in the 19th century and, for Mr Rivett, ‘is a house that really fills the eye, with the approach through the trees revealing the striking architectural detail of castellated parapets, mullions and shaped gables, likely influenced by the nearby great houses of Heydon and Blickling’.

For the past 25 years or more, the hall has been the cherished family home of the current vendor, a former director of ITV, who, over the years, has sensitively renovated the house, which provides some 6,000sq ft of easily managed living space on two main floors, including an entrance hall, four reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, utility and boot room, six double bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms; attic rooms above have potential for conversion to further accommodation.

Outside, a range of traditional outbuildings includes the original stable block, a studio, garaging and store rooms.

Approached off a quiet country lane through wooden posts framed with wrought-iron park fencing, the gravelled drive meanders through woodland before opening up to a fine view of the house.

The maturity of the grounds ensures maximum privacy, with the sunken Victorian water garden one of the highlights. Expanses of lawn surround the house, blending into mixed broadleaf woodland to the south, with paths leading through a private pathway to St Nicholas Church. Formal lawns to the east of the hall are framed with clipped yew and provide a charming view of the house.

Within the grounds are an orchard, a kitchen garden, greenhouse and lawned areas divided by hedging, with obvious locations for a tennis court and swimming pool. To the north and west are large paddocks, dotted with some fine, ancient trees that enhance the timeless feel of Brandiston Hall.

Brandiston Hall is for sale with Savills for £1.7 million. For more information and pictures, click here