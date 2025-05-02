A six bedroom Grade II-listed hall set in eight acres of serene grounds in Norfolk
Brandiston Hall can trace its origins to the 17th century, but has been sensitively refurbished by its current owners.
Some 10 miles north-west of Norwich and 2½ miles from the medieval market town of Reepham, Ben Rivett of Savills in Norwich has overseen the launch — at a guide price of £1.7m — of handsome, Grade II-listed Brandiston Hall, set in eight acres of wonderful gardens and grounds on the edge of Brandiston village.
It boasts 17th-century origins with later remodelling in the 19th century and, for Mr Rivett, ‘is a house that really fills the eye, with the approach through the trees revealing the striking architectural detail of castellated parapets, mullions and shaped gables, likely influenced by the nearby great houses of Heydon and Blickling’.
For the past 25 years or more, the hall has been the cherished family home of the current vendor, a former director of ITV, who, over the years, has sensitively renovated the house, which provides some 6,000sq ft of easily managed living space on two main floors, including an entrance hall, four reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, utility and boot room, six double bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms; attic rooms above have potential for conversion to further accommodation.
Outside, a range of traditional outbuildings includes the original stable block, a studio, garaging and store rooms.
Approached off a quiet country lane through wooden posts framed with wrought-iron park fencing, the gravelled drive meanders through woodland before opening up to a fine view of the house.
The maturity of the grounds ensures maximum privacy, with the sunken Victorian water garden one of the highlights. Expanses of lawn surround the house, blending into mixed broadleaf woodland to the south, with paths leading through a private pathway to St Nicholas Church. Formal lawns to the east of the hall are framed with clipped yew and provide a charming view of the house.
Within the grounds are an orchard, a kitchen garden, greenhouse and lawned areas divided by hedging, with obvious locations for a tennis court and swimming pool. To the north and west are large paddocks, dotted with some fine, ancient trees that enhance the timeless feel of Brandiston Hall.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Brandiston Hall is for sale with Savills for £1.7 million. For more information and pictures, click here
-
-
Country Life is hiring
Change is afoot at Country Life and we are looking for a new News & Property Editor, and a Luxury Editor.
By Country Life Published
-
What to bake this weekend: Xanthe Ross's chocolate chip and almond butter cookies
The Bank Holiday weekend means ample time for cooking — and baking.
By Xanthe Ross Published
-
Flower power: Garden features that could add the most value to your home
A nice garden is good for the mind, the soul and, apparently, your wallet.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
Uniquely unique? The Yorkshire grain silos transformed into a home that's a symphony in glass, steel and curves
Amid the beautiful countryside of North Yorkshire, on the edge of the Castle Howard Estate, The Silos is a property for which the word 'house' simply doesn't cut it. And that's not the only way in which it's made us throw out the dictionary.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Graham Norton's elegant East London home hits the market, and it's just as wonderful as you would expect
The four-bedroom home in Wapping should be studied for how well it uses two separate spaces to create a home of immense character and utility.
By James Fisher Published
-
About time: The fastest and slowest moving housing markets revealed
New research by Zoopla has shown where it's easy to sell and where it will take quite a while to find a buyer.
By Annabel Dixon Last updated
-
A wisteria clad hall built by one of the founders of the Bank of England
Come for the history of Old Hall. Stay for the interesting interiors.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A gorgeous Scottish cottage with contemporary interiors on the bonny banks of the River Tay
Carnliath on the edge of Strathtay is a delightful family home set in sensational scenery.
By James Fisher Published
-
Six rural properties with space, charm and endless views, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past week.
By Toby Keel Published
-
380 acres and 90 bedrooms on the £25m private island being sold by one of Britain's top music producers
Stormzy, Rihanna and the Rolling Stones are just a part of the story at Osea Island, a dot on the map in the seas off Essex.
By Lotte Brundle Published