The finest wines available to humanity, and how to buy them, with Beth Pearce

You would be forgiven that a trip to space might be one of the hardest things that a human being could do. But, it might actually be becoming a Master of Wine (MW). After all, more people have been to space than there are MWs.

One such master of the grape is Beth Pearce, the head of buying at Flint Wines , who took some time from her very busy schedule of finding, trying and signing off on some of the world’s finest wines to join the Country Life podcast.

She was incredibly gracious in talking to me, a self-confessed wine idiot, about her career in the industry. From working at Majestic, to passing her exams to become an MW (who knew there were so many essays involved? Not me), to her work at Flint , buying some of the finest terroir-driven drops the world over and putting them on tables at the finest restaurants, hotels and private collections in the country.

It's amazing to hear just how much effort and skill is required in not only producing wines, but tasting them, pairing them, and presenting them. Thankfully, Beth absolutely knows her stuff, and not only gives us a peek behind the scenes of the wine-buying world, but also offers us some take-home advice on what we can do to drink better wine, as well as get ahead of the curve.

