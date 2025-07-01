Marcus Janssen: The man behind Schöffel on Chelsea Lifejackets, bagging a 'MacNab' and recognising the best of the British countryside
Marcus Janssen of Schöffel joins the Country Life podcast.
'We still see people out wearing colours which we know for a fact we haven't produced in 15 or 20 years,' chuckles Marcus Janssen, head of Schöffel, as he speaks about the company's gilets — the 'Chelsea Lifejackets' — to James Fisher on this week's edition of the Country Life Podcast.
Steve talks through some of the highlights of his amazing career, from coming face-to-face with tigers and great white sharks to discovering ancient ruins while diving in flooded cave systems.
Subscribe to the Country Life Podcast
Marcus took over at Schöffel after a career as a countryside journalist, stepping in to a role as head of a family-owned business which has been going for well over two centuries.
His love of the British countryside shines through as he talks to James about how a South African journalist ended up running a much-loved countryside brand whose roots are in Germany — and many of whose customers wear their gilets as much in the streets of SW3 as they do in the fields of Scotland or Gloucestershire.
Marcus also talks about the recently-inaugurated Schöffel Countryside Awards, run in partnership with the GWCT.
Episode credits
Host: James Fisher
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Guest: Marcus Janssen
Editor and Producer: Toby Keel
Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
Special thanks: Adam Wilbourn
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
-
-
The hound with the wind in its hair: Country Life Quiz of the Day, July 1, 2025
Heatwaves, bridges and dog breeds in Tuesday's Quiz of the Day.
-
From lonely moorland megaliths to grand stone rings, Britain strains under the weight of enthralling, ancient rock
With their potent blend of wild looks and mystery, Britain’s ancient sites have an enduring magnetism — and there are far more of them than you might imagine.
-
From lonely moorland megaliths to grand stone rings, Britain strains under the weight of enthralling, ancient rock
With their potent blend of wild looks and mystery, Britain’s ancient sites have an enduring magnetism — and there are far more of them than you might imagine.
-
Chatsworth's winning £4 million Lottery ticket means it can restore beloved water feature
The Chatsworth House Trust will use the money from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to restore their Cascade — beloved by Alan Titchmarsh.
-
What everyone is talking about this week: 'There’s always been something alluring about reading in public, now, it comes with bravado'
Week in, week out, Will Hosie rounds up the hottest topics on everyone's lips, in London and beyond.
-
Hope from the ashes: This new generation of ash trees is more resistant to dieback
When ash dieback first arrived in Britain, in 2012, an emergency COBRA meeting was formed. The disease has since spread rampantly across the countryside, but there is still hope.
-
Henry Holland's consuming passions: 'I started my career as the fashion editor of Smash Hits magazine and I am still a pop tart at heart!'
Henry Holland, fashion designer and ceramicist, reveals who he'd like to play him in a film and why he's impressed with model Karlie Kloss.
-
Listen up puffins, peregrines and seal pups — Big Brother is watching you
The Wildlife Trusts have installed more than 25 video cameras around the country that live stream activity from barn owl nests to popular puffin sites.
-
The golden eagle: One of the Great British public's favourite birds of prey — but devilishly tricky to identify
We are often so keen to encounter this animal that ambition overrides the accuracy of our observations, writes Mark Cocker.
-
From turtles to pink sea fans: Why Mediterranean marine life is drifting into British waters
Both leatherback sea turtles and the soft corrals’ presence near our shores coincides with our warming seas, Lotte Brundle writes.