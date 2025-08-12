Ken Follett on Stonehenge, building cathedrals, and the glaring flaw in Shakespeare's greatest soliloquy
The bestselling author Ken Follett joins the Country Life Podcast
Ken Follett is a man who doesn’t really need much introduction, but introduce him I will anyway.
Thirty-eight books written. 197 million copies sold in 80 countries and in 40 languages. Very popular across the world — and even in China and Brazil, according to the man himself.
Subscribe to the Country Life Podcast
You would think that might be enough to retire on, but Ken is not interested in retirement. Rather he would like to talk about his latest book Circle of Days, which is about the building of Stonehenge and is out on September 23 (but is very much available to pre-order now).
Ken has long been the master of historical fiction, with his bestseller Pillars of the Earth adoring most bookshelves up and down the country. He joins the podcast to discuss his writing process, and how he combines his painstaking research with fiction to create his much-loved tales.
We also chat about cathedrals, the revival of Notre Dame, whether he’s played his own video game, a fictional dinner with Shakespeare, and his favourite place in the UK (the answer to which might just surprise you).
Episode credits
Host: James Fisher
Guest: Ken Follett
Editor and producer: Toby Keel
Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.
-
-
The perfect summer house? A country home, beach house and rural escape rolled into one in a prime spot in Sussex
If there's a finer house than Grangewood House in which to enjoy the summer, we'd love to see it. Penny Churchill takes a look.
-
Country Life 13 August 2025
Country Life 13 August 2025 looks at Edward I's legacy of love, Venus at Kew and ice cream on Guernsey.
-
'The greatest collection of Surrealism to emerge in recent history’: The contents of iconic art collector Pauline Karpidas’s London home are heading to auction
Works by Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso are included in the sale of the items in the collector's apartment which overlooks Hyde Park.
-
The finest wines available to humanity, and how to buy them, with Beth Pearce
Beth Pearce MW, head of buying at Flint Wines, joins the Country Life Podcast
-
The piece I'd never part with: A portrait of blues singer Lead Belly by the 'tricky old rogue' who accidentally kicked one of the Royal corgis
A vigorous portrait of blues singer Lead Belly rekindles art dealer Sara Stewart’s memories of the infuriating genius Howard Morgan.
-
Maria de la Orden’s consuming passions: Dark chocolate, Hockney and the diamond accessories that remind her of her family
The Paris-based designer of sophisticated clothing gives Country Life a peek into the things she loves the most.
-
Levison Wood: Trekking the Nile, near-death experiences and why nothing beats a cup of tea and a piece of toast
The adventurer, explorer, writer and film-maker Levison Wood joins James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast.
-
Is there enough beauty and hope left in the natural world to counter the current state of global despair?
Trees are dying, our food is covered in chemicals and we are stuck in a deteriorating international security situation.
-
Bruce Hodgson: Artichoke's founder on catflaps, carpentry and the future of crafts
Bruce Hodgson, one of Britain's best furniture makers and carpenters, joins the Country Life Podcast.
-
The never-before-seen photographs of The House at Pooh Corner that were taken by Country Life when A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin called it home
Every Monday, Melanie Bryan, delves into the hidden depths of Country Life's extraordinary archive to bring you a long-forgotten story, photograph or advert.