The Falconer's Tale: Tommy Durcan on how an ancient art lives on in 21st century Ireland

The ancient and noble art of falconry has been practised for thousands of years, but it's rarely been more easily accessible to the curious.

Today, there are places across Britain, Ireland and the rest of the world where you can go on a hawk walk — or an an owl prowl — accompanied by an expert guide and a bird of prey, to see for yourself how these majestic creatures fly and hunt.

One such expert is Tommy Durcan, a falconer at Ireland's School of Falconry at Ashford Castle — once a home of the Guinness family — and we're delighted that he joined the Country Life podcast to talk to James Fisher about his life and work.

• Subscribe to the Country Life podcast on Apple Podcasts

• Subcribe to the Country Life podcast on Spotify

• Subscribe to the Country Life podcast on Audible

From the devastating energy of the hawks to the eerie silence of an owl in full flight, Tommy talks through how he came to work with these amazing creatures. Their astonishing skills and eyesight that goes far beyond that of any human are mixed with surprising fragility, where the slightest mistake during a hunt could cost them their lives. It's fascinating stuff.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can find out more about Tommy and his colleagues — both avian and human — at the Ireland's School of Falconry website.

Not all of the animals at Ashford Castle have feathers: Tommy Durcan, pictured with two Irish Wolfhounds. (Image credit: Ashford Castle)

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Tommy Durcan

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay