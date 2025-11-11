The Falconer's Tale: Tommy Durcan on how an ancient art lives on in 21st century Ireland

Tommy Durcan of Ireland's School of Falcony joins the Country Life podcast.

Falconry at Ashford Castle
Falconry is one of the highlights of any trip to Ashford Castle.
(Image credit: Helen Cathcart for Ashford Castle)
By
published
in Features

The ancient and noble art of falconry has been practised for thousands of years, but it's rarely been more easily accessible to the curious.

Today, there are places across Britain, Ireland and the rest of the world where you can go on a hawk walk — or an an owl prowl — accompanied by an expert guide and a bird of prey, to see for yourself how these majestic creatures fly and hunt.

One such expert is Tommy Durcan, a falconer at Ireland's School of Falconry at Ashford Castle — once a home of the Guinness family — and we're delighted that he joined the Country Life podcast to talk to James Fisher about his life and work.

From the devastating energy of the hawks to the eerie silence of an owl in full flight, Tommy talks through how he came to work with these amazing creatures. Their astonishing skills and eyesight that goes far beyond that of any human are mixed with surprising fragility, where the slightest mistake during a hunt could cost them their lives. It's fascinating stuff.

You can find out more about Tommy and his colleagues — both avian and human — at the Ireland's School of Falconry website.

Tommy Durcan at Ashford Castle

Not all of the animals at Ashford Castle have feathers: Tommy Durcan, pictured with two Irish Wolfhounds.

(Image credit: Ashford Castle)

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Tommy Durcan

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay

Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

