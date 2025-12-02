Country Life December 3, 2025
Should you let your dog sleep on the bed? Country Life 3 December 2025 weighs in on the debate, as well as looking at winter birds and the Royal Agricultural University.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
A fate worse than demolition?
A century on from Sir Herbert Baker’s enlargement of the Bank of England in London, Clive Aslet reappraises the controversial work
Still caring for the fields and the beasts
Kate Green charts the 180-year history of the Royal Agricultural University and Mary Skipwith talks to students past and present
Let sleeping dogs lie
Do you cuddle up to your canine companions or are they banned from the bedroom? Bethany Stone investigates
Season’s tweetings
Matthew Dennison explores the fowl and game forever linked with the festive period
London Life
Rosie Paterson reveals why London always reigns in the rain, Will Hosie shares his tips on beating the capital’s Christmas crowds and our writers round up all you need to know this month
Let there be light
Carla Passino reflects on Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer’s intriguing works focusing on the illumination of female subjects
A matter of faith
Andrew Graham-Dixon tells Carla Passino his theory on the identity of Vermeer’s enigmatic Girl with a Pearl Earring
Giorgio Locatelli’s favourite painting
The chef and restaurateur picks a work of incredible imagination
Country-house treasures
John Goodall unfurls John Bell’s huge pro-education banner at Thirsk Hall in North Yorkshire
The legacy
Emma Hughes celebrates George Orwell’s dystopian classic Nineteen Eighty-Four
The Editor’s choice
Country Life Editor-in-Chief Mark Hedges reveals the gifts that have given him most joy in 2025
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe seeks out feel-good accessories and Giles Kime sinks into soft furnishings
Flowers in the frame
Photographer Kate Friend’s latest still-life project captures transient wildflowers at the height of their beauty, discovers Tiffany Daneff
Travel
Emma Love reveals the latest from the Caribbean, Rosie Paterson unravels the mysteries of Mustique and Pamela Goodman acts on a gut feeling
That’s my boy-bishop
Matthew Dennison investigates the centuries-old tradition of young choristers standing in for senior clerics at Christmas time
Arts & antiques
Sherree Valentine-Daines tells Carla Passino how forays into the sporting sphere helped to transform her artistic career
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
A grand hall in Yorkshire with 400 years of history
Carlton Hall is a wonderful family home amid glorious gardens in a quaint village location. Penny Churchill looks inside.
-
‘Each one is different depending on what mood I’m in, how I'm feeling and how my energy is’ — meet the carver behind Westminster Hall's angel statues
Bespoke woodcarver William Barsley makes unique scale replicas of the angels that gaze over Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the palace of Westminster.