1,000 issues and counting: Mark Hedges on two decades editing Country Life magazine
Country Life's 100th podcast celebrates Mark Hedges's 1,000th issue at the helm of one of Britain's best-loved magazines.
It's 2006. Tony Blair is the Prime Minister, George W. Bush the US President, the existence of global warming is still up for debate, and a couple of new websites come out of early test versions to open their doors to the world: YouTube and Facebook. Amid all this, in an office on London's South Bank, Mark Hedges takes a new job: Editor of Country Life magazine.
Two decades later, Mark has passed an astonishing milestone: he has edited 1,000 issues of the weekly magazine, the only perfect-bound, weekly glossy magazine in Britain. That's 20 years of magnificent architecture, beautiful houses, exquisite gardens, breathtaking nature, pithy columnists, and lots and lots of dogs — to name but a small selection.
It seemed only fitting, then, that for our own milestone — our 100th podcast — we invite the boss back again. Mark speaks to James Fisher about his unusual route in to the world of magazines, the unflinching veteran war reporter who taught him the hard way how to polish a headline, the incomparable experience of working alongside HM King Charles, Queen Camilla, The Princess Royal and Sir David Beckham on guest-edited issues of Country Life, and how magazines — and journalism in general — will still have a part to play in an AI-driven future.
Mark also talks about his memories of his very first issue, picks out some of his favourite moments from the 1,000 issues, and even opens up about some of the misfires which still have him kicking himself today.
Above all, though, it's a fascinating episode (even if we say so ourselves) which lifts the lid on what it's like to spend decades on a magazine that's become a national institution. We hope you enjoy it.
Episode credits
Host: James Fisher
Guests: Mark Hedges
Producer and editor: Toby Keel
Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.