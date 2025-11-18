Country Life November 19, 2025
Country Life November 19, 2025, looks inside Castle Howard's incredible mausoleum, takes a look at the secret life of the eel and meets the gardeners who still swear by tools from the 1940s.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
Budget blues?
Julie Harding hears the hopes and fears of countryside and heritage leaders ahead of next week’s crunch Autumn Budget
Howards’ end
Christopher Ridgway reveals the ongoing quest to safeguard the two-century-old family tomb at Castle Howard in North Yorkshire
Past masters
Mary Keen visits a Wiltshire firm where vintage garden tools go to be reborn and restored ready for a glorious new future
In the garden
Size is everything, declares Alan Titchmarsh, who would never plant a tree taller than himself
A glass act
Matthew Dennison is dazzled by the shimmering creations of Art Nouveau glass masters Louis Comfort Tiffany, Émile Gallé and Christopher Dresser
Charlotte Lloyd-Webber’s favourite painting
The event designer picks a work revealing the ‘dust of daily life’
Country-house treasures
John Goodall marvels at historic Stucley family paintings brought to light at Hartland Abbey, Devon
A labour of love
John Goodall celebrates the glorious restoration of historic Northwold Manor in Norfolk
The legacy
Kate Green investigates how Sir Joseph Bazalgette solved the problem of London’s Great Stink
Compounding errors
We must end the mistreatment of Sir Christopher Wren’s London in churches, argues Ptolemy Dean
Slippery customers
Why are we not more in awe of the incredible, yet enigmatic eel, wonders Laura Parker
Waxing lyrical
Laura Parker is moved by the aura and atmosphere created by the flickering of candlelight
The good stuff
Amie Elizabeth White chooses blooming jewel-toned florals
Interiors
A Georgian sitting room wows Arabella Youens and Giles Kime celebrates born-again classics
Out and about
Guests let their hair down at our annual Gentleman’s Life party
The last dance
Hope springs eternal for James Fisher as he assesses England’s chances of an Ashes triumph
Don’t be an amber gambler
Rob Crossan is green for go as he charts the history of traffic lights
Making a material difference
Catriona Gray is on a mission to save tattered and torn old rugs from the skip, citing specialist repairers able to perform miracles
Arts & antiques
Scarf designer Rory Hutton is obeying Oscar Wilde and using his exquisite Sèvres porcelain pieces, as he tells Carla Passino
The odd one out
David Harewood’s Othello stands out for Michael Billington as he delights in plays where the narrative takes centre stage
