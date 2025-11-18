Country Life November 19, 2025

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

Budget blues?

Julie Harding hears the hopes and fears of countryside and heritage leaders ahead of next week’s crunch Autumn Budget

Howards’ end

Christopher Ridgway reveals the ongoing quest to safeguard the two-century-old family tomb at Castle Howard in North Yorkshire

Past masters

Mary Keen visits a Wiltshire firm where vintage garden tools go to be reborn and restored ready for a glorious new future

In the garden

Size is everything, declares Alan Titchmarsh, who would never plant a tree taller than himself

A glass act

Matthew Dennison is dazzled by the shimmering creations of Art Nouveau glass masters Louis Comfort Tiffany, Émile Gallé and Christopher Dresser

Charlotte Lloyd-Webber’s favourite painting

The event designer picks a work revealing the ‘dust of daily life’

Country-house treasures

John Goodall marvels at historic Stucley family paintings brought to light at Hartland Abbey, Devon

A labour of love

John Goodall celebrates the glorious restoration of historic Northwold Manor in Norfolk

The legacy

Kate Green investigates how Sir Joseph Bazalgette solved the problem of London’s Great Stink

Compounding errors

We must end the mistreatment of Sir Christopher Wren’s London in churches, argues Ptolemy Dean

Slippery customers

Why are we not more in awe of the incredible, yet enigmatic eel, wonders Laura Parker

Waxing lyrical

Laura Parker is moved by the aura and atmosphere created by the flickering of candlelight

The good stuff

Amie Elizabeth White chooses blooming jewel-toned florals

Interiors

A Georgian sitting room wows Arabella Youens and Giles Kime celebrates born-again classics

Out and about

Guests let their hair down at our annual Gentleman’s Life party

The last dance

Hope springs eternal for James Fisher as he assesses England’s chances of an Ashes triumph

Don’t be an amber gambler

Rob Crossan is green for go as he charts the history of traffic lights

Making a material difference

Catriona Gray is on a mission to save tattered and torn old rugs from the skip, citing specialist repairers able to perform miracles

Arts & antiques

Scarf designer Rory Hutton is obeying Oscar Wilde and using his exquisite Sèvres porcelain pieces, as he tells Carla Passino

The odd one out

David Harewood’s Othello stands out for Michael Billington as he delights in plays where the narrative takes centre stage