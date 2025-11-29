Wildhive at Callow Hall hotel review: I felt like a squirrel preparing for hibernation and I loved it

‘Welcome. I see you are staying in one of our hives tonight.’ Never have I felt such excitement; hunkering down in a treehouse for a cosy winter night, like a woodland animal preparing for hibernation, is pretty much my wildest fantasy. Wildhive at Callow Hall is where this fantasy came true. Set within 35 acres of gorgeous Derbyshire countryside, this Peak District getaway offers two-bedroom treehouses that come with a kitchenette — ideal for group or family getaways — or more intimate boutique ‘hives’ for two, which come with the best shower I’ve ever experienced in my life. You can also stay in Callow Hall itself, a Grade-II listed Victorian country house hotel that boasts 15 individually-styled bedrooms. They are just as luxurious, but not quite as special, as their woodland counterparts.

(Image credit: Wildhive at Callow Hall)

The adventure began for us on our journey to Callow Hall. Arriving on public transport necessitated a 20-minute walk from the bus stop to the hotel, which involved trekking through fields of sheep and manure with our suitcase, ungainly hopping over stiles and squelching around in mud (you don’t have to take this shortcut, but we felt it was in the spirit of things). The building itself, on arrival, is impressive. Standing tall among the Derbyshire hills and valleys it was a welcome sight. A short golf-buggy ride to our ‘hive’, in which we almost lost our luggage off the back of the vehicle at several points, made us feel giddy with the novelty of it all. We felt as though we were as far away from London as it was possible to be, in the very best way.

The rooms

(Image credit: Wildhive at Callow Hall)

Our hive was named Bluebell, and it was as magical as it sounds. There was a twinkling Christmas tree outside our front door when we got there, and the wood-panelled interiors made the small space feel immediately homely. Having the radio playing when we arrived was a nice touch, as was the Kendal Mint Cake on our tea-and-coffee station — the perfect sugary boost after a long journey. The highlight, however, was the woodland views. From our balcony, seemingly endless trees stretched out below us. To sit inside with a cup of tea and gaze at the nature around you through the tall windows was the greatest joy. The rainforest shower was another standout, and made our water pressure back home seem pathetic in the extreme. Practically womb-like, I could’ve stayed in there for hours, and when I did eventually emerge from the best shower of my life I felt as though I had been reborn.

Eating and drinking

(Image credit: Wildhive at Callow Hall)

In short: you will want to do a lot of this at Callow Hall. Their Garden Room restaurant provides sweeping, delicious views of the grounds and even more delicious meals and tipples. We started with a cocktail each. I had the Blackberry and Sloe Gin Bees Knees and it lived up to its name. Sharp and delicious — it was the perfect combination of seasonal flavours. My dining partner opted for the Liz Edwards. Named after The Times and The Sunday Times’ assistant travel editor who ‘loves our cocktails but wanted something “a bit stronger”’. Oh to reach such journalistic heights as these. Jameson Plantation Rum, Strika and cinnamon combined to make the perfect festive aperitif. Liz Edwards tasted amazing, my dinner partner confirmed.

For my starter I chose from the restaurant's ‘Best of November’ menu opting for Scottish king scallop crudo. It was the perfect blend of fresh seafood and creamy baby leek and oyster vinaigrette, with the Dorset wasabi lending it a welcome kick. I hoovered it up faster than you could say ‘seasonal dining’ and could have gone back for more, easily. My partner had the Derbyshire partridge corden bleu and, for his main, splashed out by choosing the monkfish sausage roll with smoked eel pate, which he said was outstanding.

Scottish king scallop crudo. (Image credit: Lotte Brundle/Future)

I couldn’t resist the temptation of a classic steak, medium rare and cooked perfectly. The highlight of our dinner was, however, our pudding. Poached pear with homemade praline viennetta and hazelnut liquor. The nostalgic flavour reminded me of the pears poached in wine my mum used to make for Christmas dinner parties and was a prime example of how I really do always have room for pudding.

The monkfish sausage roll. (Image credit: Lotte Brundle/Future)

How they’ll keep you busy

With a sauna and cold plunge, yoga classes and spa treatments, there is plenty to help you unwind at Callow Hall. Alternatively, head to the hotel’s Coach House and plan a day out in the countryside from their Map Room. Either walk or borrow a bike and make it a two-hour excursion or a whole-day trek. The Tissington Trail is a great option, as is a hike in Dove Valley, to cross their famous stepping stones. The hotel also occasionally runs star-gazing evenings, which sound unmissable.

What else to do while you’re there

Chatsworth House isn’t far away if you're a Pride and Prejudice fan, and neither is Haddon Hall — their recent exhibition on magic and the occult was marvellous and they always seem to have plenty going on. The village of Ashbourne also has some brilliant boutique shops and restaurants. The cheesemongers, The Cheddar Gorge, caught my eye, as did the village florist. There are also plenty of good places nearby for a pint or a pub lunch. We didn’t have time to check out The Old Dog when we went, but it was highly recommended.

Who’s it for?

City escapers looking to spend time in the woods and eat local produce. And squirrels looking to hibernate in style.

What gives it the wow factor?

Definitely the treehouses.

(Image credit: Wildhive at Callow Hall)

The one thing we’d change

It’s hard to find fault, but personally I do prefer a slightly thinner duvet, if I’m being incredibly picky. We could have done with a second Kendal mint cake too — but that’s just me being greedy.

Insider tip

Keep a tight grip on your luggage if you’re seated at the rear of the golf buggy, especially if you’ve had a few Liz Edwards’.

For more information on Wild Hive at Callow Hall, and to book a room, see their website.